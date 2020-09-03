'All Together Now' Cast Includes Auliʻi Cravalho In The Lead Role Alongside Noted Actors

The Netflix Original All Together Now is based on author Mathew Quick's novel 'Sorta Like a Rockstar'. The drama web film recently premiered on the over-the-top streaming platform on August 28. The Brett Haley directorial stars American singer-actor Auliʻi Cravalho in the lead role as a teenage cello player alongside an ensemble cast. Read to know all about the characters in the All Together Now cast in detail:

1) Auliʻi Cravalho as Amber Appleton

The 19-year-old singer-writer, Auliʻi Cravalho plays the lead role of Amber Appleton in All Together Now. Auliʻi as Amber plays a gifted teenage cello player who struggles to deal with her family's financial problems. She, along with her mother, lives in the back of a bus, but chooses to keep it all a secret from the world, even her friends. However, life throws a major curveball at her when she gets invited to audition at her dream music institution in Pennsylvania, but cannot afford the flight ticket.

2) Rhenzy Feliz as Ty

The Marvel's Runaways fame Rhenzy Feliz plays the role of Ty in this Brett Haley directorial. Rhenzy as Ty plays one of the best friends of Amber Appleton in All Together Now. The 22-year-old starred in a couple of television shows including Casual, Teen Wolf and Kevin (Probably) Saves the World.

3) Justina Machado as Becky

The Six Feet Under actor Justina Machado plays the role of Becky in the Netflix Original. Justina Machado as Becky plays the broke and homeless mother of Amber Appleton in the web-film. The 47-year-old is famous for her roles in One Day at a Time, Jane the Virgin and Queen of the South.

4) Judy Reyes as Donna

The former model and popular television actor, Judy Reyes plays the role of Donna in All Together Now. The 52-year-old is best known for her performances in Scrubs, Devious Maids and Claws. She was last seen in the American sitcom Better Things wherein she essayed the role of Lala.

Supporting cast of All together Now

C.S. Lee plays Father Chee

Anthony Jacques Jr. plays Ricky

Taylor Richardson plays Jordan

Fred Armisen plays Mr. Franks

Carol Burnett plays Joan

Gerald Isaac Waters plays Chad

