'Thor: Love And Thunder' Cast Reaches Australia To Begin Pre-production

Marvel fans might just be in for a treat as Thor: Love and Thunder cast has arrived in Australia to kickstart the shoot of the film. A number of newspapers and fan pages have reported that the cast has reached Sydney for the pre-production of their upcoming Thor film. Read more to know about Thor: Love and Thunder cast.

Thor: Love and Thunder in Sydney for pre-production

Thor: Love and Thunder has been one fo the most anticipated films of the Marvel industry. This is because of the popularity and success of Thor: Ragnarok. A number of reports claim that Thor: Love and Thunder cast has reached Australia for the shoot of the film. A fan page also shared a picture on their Instagram which showed Natalie Portman stepping out of her private jet. This Thor film is going to be a bit different than the ones before. It is going to follow a plot derived from the original Marvel comics. Read more to know other details about Thor: Love and Thunder.

Thor: Love and Thunder is going to show the entrance of Mighty Thor in the MCU. The Mighty Thor is an original Marvel character that has been drivel from Stan Lee’s Marvel comics that is played by the fictional character Jane Foster. Natalie Portman had entered into the MCU as Jane Foster in the year 2011. The fans can now expect to see Jane wields the mystical hammer, Mjolnir in order to become the Mighty Thor. Thor: Love and Thunder will also feature a number of known faces of the MCU including Chris Hemsworth, Taika Waititi, Tessa Thompson, and Christian Bale.

More about MCU

Avengers: Endgame marked the end of the Infinity Saga and has now started a new journey called Phase 4. The new storyline will have some familiar superheroes like Black Widow, Black Panther, and Spiderman. The MCU fans have been waiting for a new film to be released. The makers have also announced some release dates for the upcoming films. Here are some upcoming Marvel movies with their potential release dates.

Black Widow: Nov 06, 2020

The Eternals: Feb 12, 2021

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings: May 07, 2021

Spider-Man: Homecoming 3: Nov 05, 2021

Thor: Love And Thunder: Feb 11, 2022

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness: Mar 25, 2022

Black Panther 2: May 06, 2022

Captain Marvel 2: Jul 08, 2022

