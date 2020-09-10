Andy Cohen Says 'the Door Is Open' For Dorinda Medley In Real Housewives Of New York City

Dorinda Medley’s exit from The Real Housewives of New York City has left fans and viewers sad. The actor had been a part of the reality show for around five years. And seems like it is not just fans and viewers who are sad about Medley’s exit, Andy Cohen is among the many who wishes that The Real Housewives of New York City hasn't seen the last of Medley.

During his Sirius XM show Radio Andy, the American host opened up about Medley's exit from the Bravo franchise saying that "the door is definitely open" for Medley to return on the show. He also revealed that he loves her and has also been so iconic to the show ever since she walked in.

However, Cohen admitted that Medley would be the first person to tell fans that she did not have a great season. Andy Cohen, who is an executive producer on the series, spoke on the rumours about Medley being fired. He revealed saying that it was not true. Andy also explained on his radio show that the actor has been having a tough time when it comes to her personal life. He added that the door is open to her and he thinks that a pause is a good thing and the actor will come back renewed and refreshed.

Dorinda Medley quits The Real Housewives of New York City

Dorinda Medley posted the news of her leaving the show on her social media handle on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. She wrote that healing after the death of her husband, Richard Medley, who succumbed to liver failure in 2011 was a "great outlet" for her. She added that she met so many interesting people and has also learned about 'herself, life, and women' during her time on The Real Housewives of New York City.

The actor also thanked the show’s creator and her co-stars for always entertaining and being by her side. The actor’s post received many red heart emojis in the comment section. Some wished her well for her journey ahead, while others commented that they will miss her on the show. Take a look at the post below.

