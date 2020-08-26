Dorinda Medley Quits 'The Real Housewives Of New York City'; Shares Emotional Note

Dorinda Medley is quitting The Real Housewives of New York City. She has been a part of the reality television show for around five years. Dorinda shared a heartfelt post recalling her journey and thanking her fans along with the creators.

Dorinda Medley quits The Real Housewives of New York City

On Tuesday, August 25, 2020, Dorinda Medley announced the news of her quitting the show on her social media handles. She wrote that it was a “great outlet” for her to heal after the demise of her husband, Richard Medley in 2011 who succumbed to liver failure. Dorinda mentioned that she met so many interesting people and has learned about 'herself, life, and women' during her time on RHONY. She thanked the show’s creator and her co-stars for always entertaining her. Check out her post as she bid goodbye to the reality series.

Dorinda Medley’s post about quitting RHONY made many of her fans emotional. Many left red heart emoticons in the comment section. Some wished her well for her journey ahead, while others mentioned that they will miss her on the show. Executive producer Andy Cohen, former cast member Bethenny Frankel, and many other celebs also commented on Dorinda’s post. Check out a few reactions.

Dorinda Medley made a guest appearance during the fourth season of The Real Housewives of New York City. She was made an official cast member in season seven, which premiered in April 2015. She will be leaving the series after being a part of the show for six seasons. Dorinda’s final two appearances on RHONY will be on the season 12 finale, which airs on September 13, and the reunion show.

