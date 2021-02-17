'Allen V. Farrow' Trailer Review: A Powerful Look Into The Upcoming Docuseries

Documentaries based on controversial and famous real-life stories tend to create powerful content for the viewers. Television channels and OTT platforms have all made their own attempts in creating such documentaries for the entertainment of their viewers. One such attempt has been made by HBO, with the only difference being that their upcoming project is a docuseries, which will cover the stories that surrounded the allegations of sexual abuse that were made on Woody Allen. Allen v. Farrow trailer has now been released – have a look at its review.

Allen v. Farrow trailer review

It can be a difficult job for any filmmaker to create a trailer for a docuseries, especially that covers such a sensitive, yet popular topic. The two-minute clip shows a number of his home videos and pictures and successfully gives an insight into the family life of filmmaker Woody Allen and her former partner and actor Mia Farrow from the time that they were together. The first half of the trailer accurately shows the contrast between their family life with their three children and the ‘power couple’ image that the two personalities had in the media. It then shows the shocking and dramatic turn of events, that turned their lives upside down.

It is shown that the media goes into a frenzy when Woody Allen is accused of sexually harassing his own daughter Dylan. Statements from the people near the family and Mia Farrow herself are recorded in this series. Farrow reveals in the trailer that she was extremely happy in her life with Allen, until these allegations shocked everyone, and Mia said, “I wish I’d never met him”. Towards the end of the trailer, Mia delivers a powerful statement which says, “It doesn’t matter what is true, it matters what is believed”.

While there are limitations to giving a proper glimpse of an entire series in a 2-minute clip, Allen v. Farrow trailer does well to create excitement towards this venture. Allen and Farrow had been together for over a decade until this incident separated them. Woody Allen is now married to Sun Yi-Previn for over a couple of decades.

