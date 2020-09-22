'Ally McBeal' cast: The Journey Of The Actors From Then Till Now; Read Here

Ally McBeal is an American language legal comedy-drama television series. The show is created by David E. Kelley, that originally aired on Fox from September 8, 1997, to May 20, 2002. It received critical acclaim in its early seasons and has been acknowledged with the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series Musical or Comedy in 1997 and 1998.

The show has also won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series in 1999. Here is all about the cast of Ally McBeal and what are those actors up to now. Read ahead.

'Ally McBeal' cast then and now

Calista Flockhart

Calista Flockhart is a popular American actor, who was cast to play the lead character of Ally McBeal on the show. Married to actor Harrison Ford, the actor has received a Golden Globe Award and Screen Actors Guild Award, and been nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards, throughout her career. Calista Flockhart was last seen in the television series, Supergirl playing the character of Cat Grant.

Courtney Throne Smith

Courtney Throne Smith is a well-known American actor, who was cast to play the character of Georgia Thomas on the show. The actor is best known for playing the character of Alison Parker on the American television soap opera, Melrose Place. Courtney Throne Smith was last seen appearing on the American television sitcom, Mom.

Gregory Andrew Germann

Gregory Andrew Germann is a popular American television personality and entertainer. He rose to fame with his character of Richard Fish on the show that even earned him a Screen Actors Guild Award. Gregory Andrew Germann was last seen appearing on the American television sitcom, Curb Your Enthusiasm. The actor is also shooting for the upcoming season of the Grey's Anatomy.

Lisa Nicole Carson

Lisa Nicole Carson is a well-known American actor, who was cast to play the character of Renée Raddick on the show. Following her struggles with bipolar disorder, for which she was hospitalized while starring in Ally McBeal, Carson went on hiatus until 2012, when she reprised her role as Renee Raddick in the final episode of Harry's Law. Most recently, Carson starred as Mae Bell in the miniseries The New Edition Story (2017).

Jane Krakowski

Jane Krakowski is a popular American actor and singer, who was cast to play the character of Elaine Vassal on the show. Over the years, the actor has been acknowledged with many awards that celebrate her talent. In 2020, Jane Krakowski gave her voice to the Canadian American computer-animated comedy movie, The Willoughbys.

Why did Gil Bellows leave Ally McBeal?

Gil Bellows is a popular Canadian actor, screenwriter, and director. He was cast to play the character of Billy Thomas on the show. He left the show in order to star in the American action drama television series, The Agency. Gil Bellows’ character was killed off in the episode Boy Next Door.

Did John Cage leave Ally McBeal?

According to reports from It’s A Stampede, John Cage was all set to continue the character he was playing in the fifth season. But, when he was arrested over drug use, his character was written out of the series. While John Cage did not appear in every episode of the fifth season, he did appear in the series finale episode titled, Bygones.

