Alvaro Morte Of 'Money Heist' Thanks Fans For Birthday Wishes

Alvaro Morte who plays criminal mastermind Sergio "El Professor" Marquina in the Netflix crime drama series Money Heist has thanked his fans on Instagram for their wishes on his 46th birthday this Tuesday, February 23. The actor shared unseen childhood pictures from back in the day where a young Alvaro is seen all happy and innocent. Along with the pictures, the actor penned an endearing note thanking his fans for the love and says that he feels the same today as he is in the photos. He wrote in Spanish, "Well yes, this is me. With one year. I think that I already guessed a certain mental joke and histrionics. I wanted to share them with you to thank you. Because today, that I am turning 46, I have received an infinity of expressions of affection that you have sent me. And I wanted to tell you that I feel the same as in the photos. Thank you all for everything!!" Take a look at the post here and what fans reacted to it!

Read more| 'Money Heist' Star Álvaro Morte Shares A Heartfelt Video From Last Day Of Shoot

Read more| 'Money Heist' Actor Álvaro Morte Sings ‘Bella Ciao’ In A Live Instagram Session; Watch

More about Money Heist's El Profesor

Spanish actor Alvaro Morte celebrated his 46th birthday on Tuesday by posting endearing childhood pictures for his fans. Alvaro's Instagram is filled with several updates, trivia and photos snapped with the cast of Money Heist (known as La Casa de Papel). The latest season of the series was Part 4, which streamed on Netflix on April 20, last year. As fans wait for the next season of Money Heist, actor Álvaro Morte has also been interacting with them about the series on various social media platforms. While Netflix confirmed that Money Heist Season 5 would be the final season, Alvaro Morte couldn't keep mum about teasing his character's arc in the upcoming season. Last year in August, Morte posted a picture of himself commencing shooting for the finale season in Vancouver, Canada.

As far as Money Heist's Season 5 plot goes there has been very little news on the fate of The Professor. As usual, it is expected that characters from past seasons will make their appearances in the final season, but the direction that their characters may take within the new story is currently unknown. The characters that have already been confirmed for this fifth season include figures such as Úrsula Cobero (Tokyo), Álvaro Morte (The Professor), Itziar Ituño (Raquel), Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Miguel Herrán (Rio), Jaime Llorente (Denver ), Esther Acebo (Stockholm), Enrique Arce (Arturo) and Darko Peric (Helsinki), among many more. Money Heist Season 5 is expected to release on Netflix by late 2021 subject to completion of shooting.

Read more| Tandav Web Series Controversy: Amazon Prime Head Visits Lucknow Police To Record Statement

Read more| 'Gossip Girl' Cast Opens Up About How The Reboot Will Be Different From The Original

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.