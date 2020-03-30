'Money Heist' Actor Álvaro Morte Sings ‘Bella Ciao’ In A Live Instagram Session; Watch

The ongoing Coronavirus outbreak has evidently put a strain on people's lives as they practice social distancing and go to self-isolation due to the ongoing pandemic. But amidst the scary situations, many celebrities have been active on their social media and entertaining fans during their respective quarantine lockdowns. The latest Money Heist season 4 is currently being awaited by fans who wish to see the next chapter of La Casa De Papel’s story.

As fans wait for the next season of Money Heist, actor Álvaro Morte has also been interacting with his fans on various social media platforms. The actor was busy on Instagram live recently, interacting with fans, where he was asked to sing the sing Bella Ciao.

The song Bella Ciao has now become an anthem for everyone associated with the series Money Heist and its fans. Álvaro Morte was quick to sing the song heartily when asked to do so. Check out the video below -

Also read: 'Money Heist' Season 4 release date postponed due to global outbreak of COVID-19?

Álvaro Morte sings Bella Ciao

Also read: Was Neymar in Money Heist? Which episodes does the PSG superstar feature in?

The Money Heist actor Álvaro Morte could be seen in all smiles as he sang the song with all his heart. The video was then uploaded to various fan Instagram pages where it received an ample of praise from fans. After the Instagram live session was over, actor Álvaro Morte took to his Instagram feed and posted a photo from the live session.

Also read: Money Heist trailer for Part 4 is out, promises to reveal the fate of El Professor & Tokyo

Álvaro Morte AKA Professor heartily thanked all his fans for participating in the Instagram live session and apologised for not being able to answer all the questions. Furthermore, he expressed that he hopes quarantine was a little easier for his fans during his Instagram live session.

The actor has been very vocal about his self-quarantine during his Instagram live sessions and has shared how important it is to isolate ourselves to flatten the curve of the Coronavirus outbreak. Check out Álvaro Morte's heartfelt post below -

Also read: 'Money Heist' is quite similar to THESE crime shows which you must watch

Also read: Ryan Reynolds negotiates with Money Heist’s Álvaro Morte for a crossover?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.