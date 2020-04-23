'Money Heist' Star Álvaro Morte Shares A Heartfelt Video From Last Day Of Shoot

In recent times, The Bella Ciao song which featured in the Netflix series Money Heist has evidently taken over the social media. The popularity of Money Heist is reaching unprecedented levels as fans from all around the world are reportedly loving the series thoroughly. The fourth season of Money Heist debuted on Netflix recently and as per reports, has been viewed by 65 million subscribers to date. Now actor Álvaro Morte who plays the character of El Profesor of the series has shared a heartfelt video on Instagram from the last day of Money Heist shoot.

Money Heist video from last day of shoot

In the video, Álvaro Morte could be seen hugging the executive producer of the series, Jesús Colmenar as the crew of the show clapped in the back. In the caption, Money Heist actor Álvaro Morte also thanked his fans for already getting him to 10 million followers on Instagram. In conclusion, he thanked all the cast and crew and fans of Money Heist for their support and contribution.

As per reports, Money Heist is attracting viewers from all over the world and is expected to become the most-viewed on Netflix in recent times. The latest season showcased a thrilling change in the overall tone of the show as various lives on the show are now on the line. As El Professor's plan begins to unravel, the thieves have to face enemies on both inside and outside the Bank of Spain.

