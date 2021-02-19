'Pitta Kathalu' Review: Netizens Call It 'new And Fresh Concept In Telugu Cinema'

The Pitta Kathalu review is everywhere on the internet right now. The film, which is Netflix’s first Telugu anthology, released today, February 19, at 1:30 pm. The four stories in the anthology have been directed by Nag Ashwin, B.V. Nandini Reddy, Tharun Bhascker, and Sankalp Reddy. Fans have appreciated the execution of the film and also hailed the women’s performance in the film to be the most outstanding. The general consensus of the public was that they liked some stories better than others.

Pitta Kathalu review: What netizens are saying

The Twitterati is divided on the film, with everyone choosing and hailing a different story as their favourite. The work done by the actors and the directors have been individually lauded and people have also liked the way that the movies hit them when they least expected it. Netizens have also complimented Netflix on choosing the film as its first anthology as they are sure that it will put Telugu films on the map. People have also said that the film is completely fresh and new in Telugu cinema and that they would like to see more films like it.

Pitta Kathalu's cast

Saanve Megghana, Eesha Rebba, Lakshmi Manchu, Shruti Haasan and Amala Paul play the women in the stories who are incredibly nuanced and complex. The first Pitta Kathalu story has Lakshmi Manchu, Saanve Megghana in its lead. Meera sees actors Amala Paul, Ashwin Kakamanu and Jagapati Babu. In the story of film X-Life, actor Shruti Haasan is seen alongside Sanjith. The final story in the anthology has Eesha Rebba and Satya Dev as its stars.

Pitta Kathalu's stories

Ramula: The orchid garland

This story is a dark comedy created by Tharun Bhascker, which makes people laugh while also making them realise the dire realities of life.

Meera: The Mind Games

The film is a satire on the conservative Indian housewife and all the happenings of her life.

XLife: Into the future

It is a wake-up call or rather a push so that people are forced to think of the realities of life and about how they have trapped themselves into a digital bubble

Pinky: Remnants of the past

Pinky is a relationship drama that draws on the life of two couples each of whom wants opposing things from the other.

