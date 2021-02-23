'Pitta Kathalu' Stars Lakshmi & Megghana Help Fans Learn Telugu In A Simple Way; Watch

Netflix India's first-ever Telugu original anthology film, Pitta Kathalu, premiered on the streaming giant on February 19, 2021, and was quick to top the charts of the streamer. The Pitta Kathalu cast is headlined by Shruti Haasan, Eesha Rebba, Amala Paul, Lakshmi Manchu, Jagapathi Babu, Ashima Narwal, Saanve Megghana and many more. Now, post its release on Netflix, lead actors Lakshmi and Megghna joined hands to promote the film by collaborating with the streamer to come up with a "Telugu For Beginners" lesson for fans.

'Pitta Kathalu' makers have a unique way of promoting their Telugu anthology

Almost a week after Pitta Kathalu's release on Netflix, the makers came up with a smart promotion ploy, in collaboration with lead actors Lakshmi Manchu and Saanve Megghana. Earlier today, i.e. February 23, 2021, Netflix India dropped a "Telugu For Beginners" video on their official Instagram handle, starring Lakshmi and Megghana, as the actor-duo explained some mispronounced and misunderstood Telugu words to netizens. From setting Dosa and Sambhar's pronunciation straight to introducing the viewers to some basic Telugu words such as Nenu Unnaga (Main Hoon Na), Spashtanga (Clearly) and Bagunnara (How are you doing) to name a few, the video attempts at helping viewers learn basic Telugu vocab.

In the video shared by Netflix India's Instagram handle, the Tollywood leading ladies looked nothing less than stunning as Lakshmi rocked a blue printed dress while Megghana donned a maroon top with sheer balloon sleeves and black pants. Posting the video on Instagram, the streaming service wrote, "If you don’t know Telugu, lite theesko because @saanve.megghana and @lakshmimanchu are here to help. #PittaKathalu (sic)".

Check out the full video below:

About 'Pitta Kathalu'

Pitta Kathalu is a Telugu anthology drama that is directed by four prolific filmmakers, i.e. Nag Ashwin, B. V. Nandini Reddy, Tharun Bhascker and Sankalp Reddy. The four shorts stories in this anthology and titled Ramula, Meera, xLife and Pinky. It is jointly produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Ashi Dua under their banners RSVP Movies and Flying Unicorn Entertainment. Ever since its release on Netflix, although the Pitta Kathalu review by critics has been mixed, the Telugu anthology is trending at No. 1 on the streamer, across the country.

