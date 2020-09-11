Amazon Comes Up With A Kaleen Bhaiya Question; Fans More Interested In Mirzapur 2 Trailer

Mirzapur 2 has been one of the most anticipated web series ever since it ended on a rather incomplete note in its first season. The makers have been keeping fans at bay and have not revealed any major information about the series. However, Amazon Prime, the streaming partner, soon released a teaser in which the release date for season 2 was announced as October 23.

Since then fans have gotten quite excited and are eager to watch the Mirzapur 2 trailer. Amid this Amazon Prime’s twitter handle asked fans a question about Kaleen Bhaiya, who is one of the pivotal characters in the show. But fans were most eager to know the release date for the Mirzapur 2 trailer.

Fans eager for the release date of Mirzapur 2 trailer

Fans, despite answering the question asked by Prime, seemed more interested to know the release date of Mirzapur 2 trailer. The buzz of Mirzapur 2 has grown tremendously in the past couple of months after the announcement of the second season release. Thus, fans are now eager to catch a small glimpse of the show and thus watch the Mirzapur 2 trailer of it. Amazon has not responded to the Mirzapur 2 trailer requests just yet. Yet, fans have been asking them the same question for a while on the tweet posted by them.

imagine your card declines at kaleen bhaiya's katta shop and they ask you to test it right there and then 😳 — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) September 11, 2020

Shouldn't be an issue, The quality controller has stopped do number ki dhandhli so current set of kattas are good. — iAnuranjan (@iAnuranjan) September 11, 2020

Amazon Prime asked a question mentioning what if one’s card were to decline at Kaleen Bhaiya’s shop. Following this, they asked what if the feared gangster would ask the person to test it there and then itself. This question was asked in reference to the fact that in the series, one of the character questions about the quality of the guns manufactured and sold by Kaleen Bhaiya. This later leads to the gangster asking the man to test the gun in front of him. Upon doing so, due to the poor quality the gun burst and injures the hand of the man severely. Thus asking the same type of question, Amazon Prime posted the tweet on their twitter feed. However, fans were mainly concerned about the Mirzapur 2 trailer.

