Varun Dhawan Gives 'Mirzapur' A Glowing Review, Praises Cast's ‘excellent Performances’

Mirzapur 2 has created a lot of buzz amongst fans. Recently, the Mirzapur 2 actor Ali Fazal took to Instagram to repost a story shared by Varun Dhawan. After binge-watching Ali Fazal's Mirzapur, Varun took to Instagram to appreciate the star cast of the web series.

ALSO READ: Ali Fazal Sends Love To Judi Dench, Shares His Favourite Scene From 'Victoria And Abdul'

Varun Dhawan shared a poster of Mirzapur in the Instagram story. He captioned the story as, “What a cast what excellent performance binge-watched @pankajtripathi @alifazal9 @rasikadugal @divyendu @vikrantmassey87 @battatawada @nowitsabhi @shriya.pilgaonkar”. You can check out Ali Fazal’s Instagram story here:

Source: Ali Fazal's Instagram

ALSO READ: Richa Chadha Shares Throwback Pic With Ali Fazal, Says 'made My Heart Swell With Pride'

Mirzapur 2 teaser:

Recently, the makers released a teaser of Mirzapur season 2. While the teaser gave the audiences a brief idea about the plot, it also revealed the Mirzapur 2 release date. According to the teaser, Mirzapur 2 will release on October 23, 2020. The teaser was also shared on Amazon Prime’s Instagram handle. The Instagram post was captioned as, “mirzapur mein aapka swagat hai. phirse#Mirzapur2 @yehhaimirzapur @excelmovies @pankajtripathi @alifazal9 @divyenndu @battatawada @rasikadugal @harshita1210 @itsvijayvarma @amit.sial @anjumsharma @faroutakhtar @ritesh_sid #PuneetKrishna @gurmmeetsingh @mihirbd @vineetkrishna01 @rajeshtailang @sheeba.chadha @talwarisha @priyanshupainyuli @manurishichadha @anangsha @nehasargam @aliqulimirzaofficial”. You can check out the Instagram post here:

ALSO READ: Ali Fazal Writes Note For Athlete Friend Ayesha; Says 'We’ve Championed Each Other'

More about Mirzapur 2:

Mirzapur 2 will be directed by Mihir Desai and Gurmmeet Singh. On the other hand, the series will be produced by Excel Media and Entertainment. The Mirzapur 2 cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Divyendu Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Rajesh Tailang, Shweta Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar.

Mirzapur Season 1 plot summary

Mirzapur showcases the criminal activities and lawlessness that are carried out by the dons of Mirzapur. The Mirzapur don, Akhandanand Tripathi a.k.a 'Kaleen Bhaiya' is a rich carpet exporter. Mirzapur is a powerful seat of the region and Tripathi’s gang remains unchallenged there. Akhandanand’s son Munna wishes to inherit his father's legacy and to do so, he engages in several criminal activities. Mirzapur also houses righteous citizens named Guddu and Bablu Pandit. Guddu and Bablu’s father is a lawyer as well as an activist. When a shocking incident occurs at a wedding procession, things start to get ugly, thereby igniting a power struggle in Mirzapur.

ALSO READ: 'Fukrey Returns' Cast Boasts Of Actors Like Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, And More; See List

Ali Fazal’s Instagram:

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal is quite active on Instagram. Further, he also enjoys a good fan following on the photo-sharing platform. As of date, Ali has about 1.1 million followers on Instagram. The actor actively promotes his projects on Instagram. You can check out some of his posts here:

Source: Ali Fazal and Varun Dhawan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.