From Mirzapur's Golu To Cargo's Yuvishka; List Of Shweta Tripathi's Best On-screen Roles

Shweta Tripathi is a very popular Indian television and movie actor. She has been married to actor and rapper, Chaitanya Sharma since June 29, 2018. The artist began her career as a production assistant and associate director, but rose to fame and gained acknowledgement for her tomboyish character of Zenia Khan in the 2009 television series Kya Mast Hai Life that aired on Disney Channel. Shweta Tripathi has gained high critical acclaim for her on-screen characters and has won many awards for her great acting skills. Here are five on-screen characters that Shweta Tripathi has aced.

List of Shweta Tripathi's best on-screen characters

Masaan (2015)

Masaan is a Hindi language drama movie directed by the debutant directed Neeraj Ghaywan. The movie cast Shweta Tripathi, Richa Chadda, Sanjay Mishra, Vicky Kaushal, Sanjay Mishra, and Pankaj Tripathi as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around India's holy river, Ganga, where four people with a strict moral code, face prejudice, and a punishing caste system as they confront personal tragedies. Shweta Tripathi plays the character of Shaalu Gupta in the movie and received a lot of appreciation and praises for her performance in the movie.

Mirzapur (2018)

Mirzapur is an action thriller web-series that was premiered on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. The show cast Shweta Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Pankaj Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Divyendu Sharma as the lead characters. The plot of the show revolves around events that take place in the lawless city of Mirzapur. Shweta Tripathi plays the character of Gajgamini Gupta (Golu) who is the younger daughter of Parshuram in the web-series.

Gone Kesh (2019)

Gone Kesh is a Hindi language comedy-drama movie, written and directed by debutant director Qasim Khallow. The movie cast Shweta Tripathi, Jitendra Kumar, Vipin Sharma, Deepika Amin, and Brijendra Kala as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a teenager and an aspiring dancer diagnosed with alopecia, that is a condition where she starts losing hair rapidly. Shweta Tripathi plays the character of Enakshi in the movie. The actor won high critical acclaim for her performance in the movie.

Cargo (2019)

Cargo is a Hindi language science-fiction movie, written and directed by Arti Kadav. The movie that released on the OTT platform, Netflix, cast Shweta Tripathi and Vikrant Massey as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a spaceship that is named Pushpak 634A. It houses a demon Prahastha, who with the help of a female astronaut works for the Post Death Transition services, where dead people are recycled for rebirth. Shweta Tripathi plays the character of Yuvishka Shekhar in the movie.

The Gone Game (2020)

The Gone Game is a crime thriller web-series that has premiered on the OTT platform, Voot Select. The series cast Shweta Tripathi, Sanjay Kapoor, and Arjun Mathur as the lead characters. The plot of the web-series revolves around Sahil Gujral who goes missing amid the global pandemic. First, his death is thought to be because of the coronavirus but later it points towards a mysterious crime. Shweta Tripathi plays the character of Amara Gujral in the web-series.

