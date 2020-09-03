Welcome To The Blumhouse Trailer Gives Glimpse Of Four New Horror Films On Amazon Prime

Amazon Studio has collaborated with Blumhouse to provide eight new horror films to its Prime Video subscribers. They are divided into two parts, with four films all set to arrive next month, and other fours eyeing for next year's release. The Lie, Black Box, Nocturne and Evil Eye will be the horror movies releasing this year. Now an official trailer of the same with release dates is out.

Welcome to the Blumhouse official trailer

Amazon Prime Video has dropped the trailer for its four upcoming horror movies under Welcome to the Blumhouse project. It gives a glimpse at The Lie, Black Box, Nocturne and Evil Eye. All will be hitting the streaming platform in October. The combined trailer shows just a gist of what the movies will offer to fans and has several scary scenes.

The Lie – October 6, 2020

Black Box – October 6, 2020

Nocturne – October 13, 2020

Evil Eye – October 13, 2020

Official descriptions of the movies

The Lie

The Lie is written and directed by Veena Sud and stars Mireille Enos, Peter Sarsgaard and Joey King. When their teenaged daughter confesses to impulsively killing her best friend, two desperate parents attempt to cover up the horrific crime, leading them into a complicated web of lies and deception. Produced by Alix Madigan-Yorkin, Christopher Tricarico, and Jason Blum. Executive produced by Howard Green, Kim Hodgert, Jeanette Volturno, Couper Samuelson and Aaron Barnett.

Black Box

Directed by Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr. and script by Osei-Kuffour Jr. and Stephen Herman, Black Box stars Mamoudou Athie, Phylicia Rashad, Amanda Christine, Tosin Morohunfola, Charmaine Bingwa, and Troy James. After losing his wife and his memory in a car accident, a single father undergoes an agonizing experimental treatment that causes him to question who he really is. Executively produced by Jason Blum, Jay Ellis, Aaron Bergman, Lisa Bruce, Marci Wiseman, Jeremy Gold, Mynette Louie and William Marks.

Evil Eye

Based on the award-winning, best-selling Audible Original production from writer Madhuri Shekar, Evil Eye is directed by Elan Dassani and Rajeev Dassani and stars Sarita Choudhury, Sunita Mani, Omar Maskati, and Bernard White. A seemingly perfect romance turns into a nightmare when a mother becomes convinced her daughter’s new boyfriend has a dark connection to her own past. Executively produced by Jason Blum, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lisa Bruce, Marci Wiseman, Jeremy Gold, Guy Stodel, Anjula Acharia, Emilia Lapenta and Kate Navin.

Nocturne

Nocturne is written and directed by Zu Quirke in her breakout feature debut. It stars Sydney Sweeney, Madison Iseman, Jacques Colimon and Ivan Shaw. Inside the halls of an elite arts academy, a timid music student begins to outshine her more accomplished and outgoing twin sister when she discovers a mysterious notebook belonging to a recently deceased classmate. Executively produced by Jason Blum, Lisa Bruce, Marci Wiseman, Jeremy Gold, Matthew Myers and Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly.

