Zoya Akhtar Gives A Sneak Peek Of 'Made In Heaven' Season 2; See Picture Here

2019 was a year that will be remembered for amazing web shows like Made in Heaven. Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Made In Heaven stood out from the rest of the shows online. The show received many positive reviews from critics and was loved by the audience as well.

The web series was launched on Amazon Prime and had a stellar star cast of Sobhita Dhulipala, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Arjun Mathur and Shashank Arora among others. The plot of the series revolved around wedding planning.

Made In Heaven season 2 is currently in the working. Recently, Zoya Akhtar posted a photo to give a glimpse of Made In Heaven season 2.

See the picture here

Zoya Akhtar took to her Instagram to share a picture of her working on the script of Made In Heaven season 2. The photo was a snapshot of Zoya Akhtar’s laptop where she is seen writing for Made In Heaven season 2. According to the photo, she was writing for Made In Heaven season 2’s eighth episode. According to various media reports, Made In Heaven season 2’s shooting was supposed to begin this month. However, because of current Coronavirus pandemic in India, the shoot was delayed indefinitely.

Made In Heaven’s first season was an instant hit among the audience. The first season was directed by Nitya Mehra, Zoya Akhtar, Prashant Nair and Alankrita Shrivastava. Work of Made In Heaven season 2 began in April 2019. It is expected that like the first season, Made In Heaven season 2 will also have different directors in each episode. According to Zoya Akhtar’s picture, it is likely that Zoya will be directing the eighth episode of the second season of Made In Heaven.

