American Coach To Try And Impress Brits Soccer Team In Sports Comedy 'Ted Lasso'

Jason Sudeikis will be seen in Ted Lasso in the titular role which will premiere on Apple TV on August 14, 2020. Ted Lasso is an American sports comedy TV series and is a continuation of the character Sudeikis has portrayed in a series of promos for NBC Sports’ Coverage of the Premier League. The series Ted Lasso is about an American football coach who finds himself in London where he is supposed to coach an elite soccer team.

The character of Ted Lasso in the series

In the sports comedy, Jason Sudeikis’ character, Ted Lasso will take charge of an elite British soccer team even though the character has very little knowledge of the game. Moreover, in the foreign land, they call it football and not soccer like in Ted’s homeland. Reportedly, in the series, Lasso is seen admitting in front of English journalists that they could “fill two internets” with what he does not know about football. Lasso is unveiled as the new coach of fictional West London club AFC Richmond.

In the series, Ted Lasso will be seen as being optimistic and kind. The character is armed with homespun wisdom in the face of hostility where he is told: “You don’t know what you’re doing”. Reportedly, Jason Sudeikis and executive producer Bill Lawrence fleshed out a three-dimensional Lasso from the character first created for NBC Sports to sell Americans on coverage of English premier league soccer. Reportedly, the character is a mix of several people Jason has met. That includes a kind basketball coach in high school and the revered basketball coach John Wooden.

In the series, viewers will get to see Hannah Waddingham, who is an English theatre star. She shall play Lasso’s steely new boss who has murky motives for hiring an amateur American football coach in order to run her soccer team. In the series, she will be seen revealing and going deeper into a full gamut of emotions.

Hannah Waddingham told a media portal that everyone in the series has their light and shade. She further said to the portal that everybody faces ups and downs several times over. The actor also added that the lesson is to never judge a book by its cover.

Ted Lasso details

The sports comedy has been created by Bill Lawrence and Jason Sudeikis. It stars Jason Sudeikis in the titular role and Stephen Manas, Colin Blyth, Phil Dunster, and Brett Goldstein in pivotal roles. The series will premier on Apple TV on August 14, 2020.

