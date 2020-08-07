Amit Sadh Falls ‘short Of Words’ As Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates 'Avrodh' Artwork

Amit Sadh’s recently released web series, Avrodh has been garnering a lot of love from the audience. The show has the actor play the role of Major Videep. Avrodh has also caught the attention of sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik who has now created an art dedicated to the show.

ALSO READ | Amit Sadh Pens A Letter Addressing The Emotions A Young Actor Goes Through; Read Here

Sudarsan Pattnaik’s artwork for Amit Sadh’s Avrodh

Award-winning sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik took to social media earlier today to reveal a sand artwork that he had created for Amit Sadh starrer Avrodh; The Siege Within. The artwork was made on a beach with a poster recreation art where one can spot Amit Sadh holding a gun in his Major Videep avatar. The artwork also had the words, “Tribute To Uri Surgical Strike” written.

ALSO READ | Amit Sadh Shares Workout Video From The Sets Of 'Avrodh'; Watch

While sharing the artwork that he had made for Avrodh; The Siege Within, Sudarsan Pattnaik wrote, “My small tribute to the great Indian army. #Avrodh on @sonyliv narrates the landmark event #urisurgicalstrike of our country's history. I know the sand art won't last long but here's to hoping all of us remember the immense sacrifices & celebrate the spirit of independence forever!”.

My small tribute to the great Indian army. #Avrodh on @sonyliv narrates the landmark event #urisurgicalstrike of our country's history.I know the sandart won't last long but here's to hoping all of us remember the immense sacrifices & celebrate the spirit of independence forever! pic.twitter.com/xfkA1W44Vv — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 7, 2020

Amit Sadh who plays the lead role in Avrodh: The Siege Within was taken aback by the heartwarming gesture. He shared the same artwork on his page and wrote, “This is just so amazing! Falling short of words. Thank you for this beautiful sand art”.

ALSO READ | Amit Sadh Says Chat Shows That Create 'top 5' List Does Not Bother Him; See His Post

Take a look at Amit Sadh’s response to Avrodh artwork here:

This is just so amazing! Falling short of words. Thank you for this beautiful sand art ❤️ https://t.co/I3y0pp902H — Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) August 7, 2020

Sudarsan Pattnaik is a sand artist from Odisha who was even awarded the prestigious Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2014. He has represented the country in several championships overseas. He was also awarded the People of the Year Award by Limca Book in 2009. He even set a Guinness World Record for creating the World's Tallest Sand Castle in 2017.

On the other hand, Amit Sadh starrer Avrodh was released on SonyLIV a few days ago. The show is based on the 2016 surgical strike by India. The show also stars Neeraj Kabi, Darshan Kumaar, Vikram Gokhale, Anant Mahadevan, and Madhurima Tuli along with Amit Sadh in prominent roles.

ALSO READ | Amit Sadh Says His Tweet Is An ‘ultimatum’ To ‘big People’ Who Aren't Paying Their Crew

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.