Amit Sadh Pens A Letter Addressing The Emotions A Young Actor Goes Through; Read Here

Bollywood actor Amit Sadh has been grabbing a lot of headlines lately for his recent comments amid the ongoing debates in Bollywood. Recently, the actor spoke about his thoughts on the ongoing debate claiming there is a certain group of actors who are good at their art. Now, Amit Sadh has started a new series of notes on social media addressing the young generation of actors.

Amit Sadh’s note to a young actor

Sadh addressed the emotions that a young actor goes through in these tough times. He also spoke about how while setting up a career, a young actor might feel 'inadequate' when everyone around them is achieving milestones. He addressed the feeling of lagging and feeling like one is “starting to fall out of love” with the artist's life.

Responding to the same, Amit Sadh wrote in the next slide, “I’m sorry that life is hard at the moment, but this is the life of an artist. Art is made out of s***. The conflict in your mind means that you’re alive. The universe is testing you. It's putting you through this to fill your ‘emotional well’ for you to draw from to create your art”.

The actor further continued, “Art is about conflict. Movies, songs, paintings are never about everything going right. Be in the moment & stop looking too far ahead. Store all the emotions you are going through right now; you’ll need them when you become a ‘professional emotional athlete’. Enjoy the suffering. Chin up. Speak soon”.

Take a look at Amit Sadh’s post here:

The post was uploaded by a write-up page on social media. Amit Sadh reposted the same on his page and wrote, “Truer words couldn't have been said better!”. He also termed these as “#Letterstoayoungactor series with @theamitsadh”. Amit Sadh is always known to address social issues affecting the industry.

Last month, he shared a tweet on social media asking industry insiders to pay workers. He also added that he is trying to put in some of his money and then take help from his industry friends, fans, etc to contribute to the betterment of the situation.

