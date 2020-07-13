What Is C-16 In Breathe: Into The Shadows? Plot Twist Of Abhishek Bachchan's 'Breathe 2'

Breathe: Into the Shadows has been in the headlines for various reasons. It was released on July 10, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video. The show features Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role along with Amit Sadh and Nithya Menen. The finale episode bought a twist with it and has left wondering about the title of the episode, and what does C-16 mean. Read on to know more details:

What is C-16 in 'Breathe: Into the Shadows'

Breathe: Into the Shadows is out and fans are loving the crime drama thriller show. The plot of the show has left the fans wondering about the presence of C16 in Breathe season 2. C-16 is the title of the 12th and the final episode of the show’s season 2 and is full of twists and turns.

The show features Jr Bachchan in the role of Dr Avinash Sabharwal, a psychiatrist who is married to Nithya Menen’s character. In the show, their daughter gets kidnapped and the kidnapper demands an unusual ransom. The unusual suspect in the film turns out to be the kidnapper. It is the alter ego of Bachchan’s character. In the show, Bachchan’s character suffers from mental trauma and this leads to him suffering from Dissociative Identity Disorder, which is commonly known as Split Personality Disorder. This is portrayed in the show as Dr Avinash tends to display traits of multiple personalities.

This personality calls himself J and is quite violent. He walks with a limp due to some reasons and is set on targeting those who have caused him pain when he was a child. Mr. J maintains a list of names that he desperately needs to strike off and uses Dr Avinash and his wife for this goal. To have leverage over them, he adopts their daughter.

In the last episode of the second season, he gets captured by the police and is kept in a mental hospital. In one scene, Bachchan’s character is visited by his wife, where he tells her that Mr J is gone now and has not surfaced in over a year. But in another scene, Saiyami Kher visits him and gives him a package that reads C-16. This is when it is revealed that Mr J has taken total control over Dr Avinash and C-16 is something he will be using to get rid of the shackles he is tied in.

