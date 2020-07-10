'Breathe 2' Cast: From Abhishek Bachchan To Nithya Menen, Check Full List Of Characters

Breathe: Into the Shadows is an interesting thriller drama series based on a father whose love can save a life or take one. Helmed by Mayank Sharma and produced by Abundantia Entertainment. The series is known for its gripping plot, interesting characters and suspenseful twists and turns in the story. Know who is a part of the Ozark cast below.

Abhishek Bachchan as Avinash Sabharwal

Abhishek Bachchan will be essaying the role of Avinash Sabharwal, a psychiatrist, in Breathe: Into the Shadows. In the series, he will be seen trying to save his daughter who is kidnapped by a goon. And the kidnapper wants Avinash to kill some people instead of them. It depends on Avinash for how far he’ll go to protect his family. He is shown as a tough, sly and a family man in Breathe.

Nithya Menen as Abha Sabharwal

Breathe: Into the Shadow cast also includes Nithya Menen who will be seen portraying the role of Abha Sabharwal. In the show, Nithya’s character is shown as a soft-hearted woman and but she can go to any extent to protect her loved ones. But as shown in the Breathe trailer, it seems like Abha Sabharwal only wants to see her daughter back safe and sound. In the trailer, Abha can be seen showing us her tough side in a few glimpses.

Also read | Abhishek Bachchan Shares Aishwarya's First Response To 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' Trailer

Amit Sadh as Kabir Sawant

Amit Sadh will be seen reprising his role as Kabir Sawant from season 1 of Breathe. He will play the role of a detective who is in search of the kidnapper. As per the trailer, he is shown as a strong, fearless, and a sold detective who can go to depths to solve the case.

Also read | Amit Sadh On 'Breathe: Into The Shadows': 'Haven't Worked So Hard For Any Role Before'

Ivana Kaur as Siya Sabharwal

Ivana Kaur will be seen essaying the role of Siya Sabharwal, daughter of Avinash and Abha Sabharwal. She is shown as a loving, bubbly, and playful child but as times she knows to play the right card. Even though she is kidnapped, the trailer shows her trying to get away from the place she’s kept.

Breathe: Into the Shadows cast supporting actors

Resham Shrivardhan will be seen essaying the role of Gayatri Mishra in Breathe: Into the Shadows

Hrishikesh Joshi will be seen essaying the role of Prakash Kamble in Breathe: Into the Shadows

Shrikant Verma will be seen essaying the role of Jaiprakash in Breathe: Into the Shadows

Plabita Borthakur will be seen essaying the role of Meghna Verma in Breathe: Into the Shadows

Saiyami Kher will be seen essaying the role of Shirley in Breathe: Into the Shadows

Sunil Gupta will be seen essaying the role of Tejinder Singh in Breathe: Into the Shadows

Also read | Abhishek Bachchan Shares Aishwarya's First Response To 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' Trailer

Also read | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Wishes Husband Abhishek For 'Breathe'; Says 'Shine On Baby'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.