Amit Sadh To Essay The Role Of A Real-life Hero In The Web Show 'Jeet Ki Ziidd'

After garnering heaps of praise for his role in Breathe: Into the Shadows, actor Amit Sadh is all set to woo fans with his role in another upcoming web show. The actor will essay the role of an unknown real-life hero of the Indian Armed Forces in the web show titled Jeet ki Ziidd. The actor recently went on to talk about his character and how he has been prepping for the show.

As quoted by Amit Sadh’s PR team, the actor said, “This story has been an extremely challenging role, indeed. After the love I received from my fans and well-wishers in 2020, I felt it was my time to pay back the society and make a positive societal impact in 2021”. He added, “Since this is a true story, I had to be very vigilant on portraying the role. In difficult times like we have faced in 2020, this is a very pertinent story and if the story of Major Deep can positively influence people, we would have achieved our objective."

In a trailer shared by the makers, the actor looks completely transformed with his new role as he holds crutches on his side and is also seen in the high octane action. While the show teaser received positive responses, the trailer also set higher standards.

About the much-awaited show

The show is based on the true story of Major Deependra Singh Sengar, a Special Forces Officer who has not only won the Sena Medal for his exploits in the Indian Armed Forces, but has also been able to overcome major obstacles in his life. With the support of his wife Jaya, Major Deep is a true testimony to the spirit of the term "never give up".

The show Jeet ki Ziidd is being helmed by Vishal Manglorkar, and also stars Sushant Singh, Amrita Puri and Aly Goni in lead roles. The show is being bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla & Arunava Sengupta. Jeet ki Ziidd is all set to premiere on January 22, 2021, only on Zee5 premium.

