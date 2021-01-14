Amit Sadh Suffers Various Back Bruises While Training For His Role In 'Zidd'

Amit Sadh is a celebrated Bollywood actor who has lately been gearing up for the release of his upcoming action-drama series, Zidd. He worked extremely hard to fit into the role and maintain a strong physique to play an armed forces officer. He also reportedly bruised his back while he was undergoing training but refused to let the injury affect the shooting schedule. The actor spoke about his bruises and injuries in a recent interaction and stated that this was one of the most challenging characters of his career and he learnt a lot in the process.

Zidd training bruised Amit Sadh?

Actor Amit Sadh is considered to be one of the most hard-working and dedicated actors in the Hindi film industry. The actor has lately been promoting his upcoming web series on ZEE5 titled Zidd. This show revolves around the story of a war hero, Major Deependra Singh Sengar, who is left half-paralyzed after the Kargil war. The events showcased in this series have been inspired by true events which has been increasing the anticipation amidst the fans.

The actor has undergone a serious physical transformation for the role through an extensively rigorous regimen. The actor also bruised his back while undergoing training as it was quite intense and hardcore. Have a look at the bruises on his back.

Amit Sadh also shed some light on his character in the show and how excited he is for its release. He said that he has put his heart and soul into this role. It was one of the most extremely challenging characters that the actor has had to play and he is pretty confident that the audience will notice the efforts when they watch the series. He stated that he already had huge respect for the Indian army and the soldiers but after going through their fitness regime, he has also experienced their lifestyle and hard work. He also added that he has realized what it truly feels to be a soldier of such degree.

Image Courtesy: Amit Sadh Instagram

With inputs from PR Handout

