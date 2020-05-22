'It Makes You See Humane Side Of Criminals': Neeraj Kabi Denies Paatal Lok Justifies Crime

Actor Neeraj Kabi plays the role of a TV journalist in Amazon Prime Video's web series titled, Paatal Lok. In an exclusive live session with a leading news daily, the actor revealed that the show gave the audience a glimpse of the 'humane side of criminals'. Reportedly, Neeraj Kabi exclaimed that fans very clearly saw that there was a creator of crime and a performer of crime in Paatal Lok. Neeraj Kabi added that Paatal Lok did not let fans judge, but it left them with a feeling to empathise with the assassins in the story. Moreover, Kabi added that the show did not justify the crime but, in turn, made the audience watch where the assassins came from and how the nexus of crime functioned.

Neeraj Kabi revealed that it was a distinctive thriller that traced the journey of four assassins. Furthermore, the actor revealed that Paatal Lok gave a complete perspective of the crime, highlighting how India remained diving into three different worlds, namely, the upper class, the middle class and the lower class. Giving more insights about the idea behind Paatal Lok's storyline, Neeraj Kabi reportedly said that all the three ‘loks’ were combined in the show, which ultimately threw light on the tragic situation of the country where people resided.

Also Read | Anushak Sharma shares Bhumi Pednekar & Karan Wahi's appreciation posts on 'Paatal Lok'

Neeraj Kabi talked about Paatal Lok co-stars

Additionally, Neeraj Kabi, in the same live session also spoke about his co-stars. He expressed that Jaideep Ahlawat, according to him, was a very prepared and constructive actor and also that he had the habit of reading his scripts multiple times on the sets. Sharing his joy of working with such exemplary co-stars, Neeraj Kabi reportedly exclaimed that all of them were such trained actors and it was a great experience.

Also Read | Jagjeet Sandhu Reacts To 'Paatal Lok' Triumph, Says 'Blessed To Be Part Of Such Big Show'

Reportedly, Neeraj Kabi also reacted to Paatal Lok's triumph and said that he received a trial of many wonderful compliments. Speaking about how he got several different comments, Kabi revealed that he couldn't differentiate or claim any amongst them as better, as all the comments and congratulatory messages were purely encouraging. Paatal Lok's Sanjeev Mehra reportedly expressed that the lovely wishes just fostered him to take up more and more roles in the future, and also to be there for his audience.

Also Read | Neeraj Kabi Reveals He Didn't Imitate Any Journalist For 'Paatal Lok', Visited Newsroom

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Or Deepika Padukone: Who Wore Baggy Shirt With Cross Bag Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.