Amit Sadh Talks About Response His Character From ’Breathe: Into The Shadows’ received

Breathe: Into The Shadows was the latest release from Amazon Prime series. The show received an amazing response from audiences who praised the direction, acting and the story of the entire series. The show has already gotten positive reviews from fans and critics alike. Amit Sadh, who plays the role of an inspector in Breathe: Into The Shadows, spoke about his character to a news portal and the amazing response that he has received.

Amit Sadh talks about the response his character received from fans

Thus, speaking about his character, Amit Sadh mentioned that he personally believed that the character was more important than the screen time. Amit refused to associate the success of his character to just himself and said that it was the success of the whole team.

The actor mentioned that he was aware of the love his character had been getting and said that he was thankful to all his fans for the loving gesture they showed towards his character and the series in general, according to the news portal. The actor said that he was touched by the response and mentioned that it was overwhelming to see the kind of response he got for his performance. He added that he especially felt good about it since he had been getting such an amazing response for the first time in his career spanning over 14 years since his television debut. Amit Sadh called it a humbling experience.

The Breathe: Into The Shadows actor further continued by saying that he personally did not have any inclination towards silent roles as such. Amit added in the interview that it was just acting as an art form that brought him pure joy and that he loved being in front of the camera.

However, he added that the character of Kabir in Breathe: Into The Shadows was something that intertwined with his own personality and resonated with the audience. He added that it was this aspect that made him gravitate to the character of Kabir.

Amit Sadh then went on to speak about the three platforms available, as in films, TV and OTT. The actor said that he personally did not feel any difference between the three platforms, according to the news portal. He pointed out that all the platforms had the same process. He added that one could not do slightly more for one platform or slightly less for the other.

According to Amit, regardless of the platform, the process remained the same. However, he did believe that the reachability of different platforms varied. Thus, he said that he felt good to be a part of all three platforms so as to cater to different kinds of audiences.

