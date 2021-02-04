Amyra Dastur shares pic with 'world's greatest idol' Jackie Chan as Kun Fu Yoga turns four

Actress Amyra Dastur got nostalgic about her 2017 action comedy film Kung Fu Yoga where she appeared opposite international icon, Jackie Chan. The actress took to Instagram and shared a picture with Jackie while expressing her happiness of sharing screen space with him Tagging the film as one of her memorable experience, the actress celebrated the moment as the film clocked 4 years of its release.

Amyra Dastur shares a picture with Jackie Chan

Amyra shared a beautiful selfie with Jackie Chan on Instagram where she can be seen posing with him while the other picture was the poster of the highly appreciated film that showed the entire star cast including Bollywood actors Sonu Sood and Disha Patani. She captioned the post and expressed her pride in working with “world’s greatest idols” and wrote, “#kungfuyoga hit India’s theatres 4 years ago today 3/2/2017. This film will always be special because of the amazing chance it gave me to work with one of the world’s greatest idols! Thank you #jackiechan & #stanleytong for this fun-filled film.”

Earlier, Disha Patani also took p[part in the celebrations while sharing a picture with Jackie Chan on Instagram stories. Disha shared a picture on her IG story and wrote, "This was the happiest day of my life". The multi-lingual action-adventure comedy film has been directed by Stanley Tong. Disha in her post revealed the nickname of Jackie Chan and wrote, "Happy 4 years of kung fu yoga. love you taguuu" [sic] Disha Patani played one of the lead roles in the movie. She played the character of an Indian professor from the National Museum Institute, Rajasthan.

Amyra Dastur played the role of a professor Kyra who joins the team of Disha Patani and Jackie Chan to find a treasure underneath a frozen lake using modern technology. Earlier, during the lockdown, Amyra had conducted a question and answer session with her fans on Instagram. One of her fans had asked her about her experience of working with Jackie Chan. She replied with a photograph of herself with the international star and wrote: “He’s exactly like his on-screen personality! Extremely kind and funny. And he’s my real-life hero.”

