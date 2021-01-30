Andy Cohen Suggests RHOC 'reboot' As Calls For Cancellation Of Show Trends On Twitter

Andy Cohen is ready for a RHOC reboot.

Recently, some fans wanted The Real Housewives of Orange County to be cancelled after its recent season courted a number of controversies. But Andy Cohen’s recent tweet about The Real Housewives of Orange County reboot has many fans hoping for the show’s cast to reunite once again. Find out more details about this story below.

Andy Cohen signals a RHOC reboot

The Real Housewives is one of the most successful television franchises. The show first began in 2006 with The Real Housewives of Orange County. After the show’s success, many other spin-off series about various regions from the U.S. were produced. But the latest season of The Real Housewives of Orange County has found itself in hot water.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 witnessed incidents of racism and homophobia. On Thursday, Evan Ross Katz the host of Shut Up Evan podcast tweeted about how RHOC should be cancelled. This tweet got immense response online and many fans supported it. Soon The View co-host Meghan McCain chimed in and said, “Yes”.

It's time to cancel RHOC. — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) January 28, 2021

Yes. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 28, 2021

Once the RHOC cancellation began trending, the show’s executive producer Andy Cohen replied to Evan’s tweet and said that he would rather like to see a reboot. Andy Cohen’s tweet about The Real Housewives of Orange County reboot has fans divided on Twitter. Take a look at this entire Twitter exchange here.

I think you mean reBOOT — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 28, 2021

Idk...I mean I feel like cancel not reboot. Don’t white conservative women get enough platforms? Like let’s move on. Not entertaining.



New city, new diverse population that we haven’t seen enough of yet with real friendships please — Kelly (@CKellylovescc) January 28, 2021

Its so toxic! I honestly never thought I'd ever say I miss Vicki and Tamra, but after this season, I honestly do! — 𝕸𝖆𝖗𝖐 𝕬𝖓𝖙𝖍𝖔𝖓𝖞 🏳️‍🌈 (@markymark3886) January 28, 2021

I like Gina and Emily and I feel like Elizabeth has a story to tell...but let’s revamp please!! We need to PIVOT — Kristen Powers (@kbleichert) January 28, 2021

THIS 💯 — Jessica Olyson (@jolyson_) January 28, 2021

'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Season 15 controversy

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 concluded on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, with a jaw-dropping finale. The cast fought over several issues right from racism to politics. The Real Housewives of Orange County cast consisted of Brauwyn Windham-Burke, Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, and Elizabeth Lyn Vargs. But by the end of this season, Braunwyn and Dodd could not get along. In a recent Instagram live, Kelly Dodd said that she cannot film with Braunwyn anymore. In the live, Dodd deemed Braunwyn “dangerous”. Watch a snippet of Kelly Dodd’s Instagram live here.

Kelly says she wants to come back to #RHOC, but only if Braunwyn is out. She also calls out B for partying with the #RHOSLC during a pandemic 💀 pic.twitter.com/L4IrA9emEz — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) January 27, 2021

