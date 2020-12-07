'The Real Housewives Of Potomac's' Latest Episode Shows A Fight Between Michael And Chris

The Real Housewives of Potomac is an American reality television show that initially aired in the year 2016. Season 5 of the series is currently being telecast, which includes a cast of Candiace Dillard, Ashley Darby, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Wendy Osefo, and Robyn Dixon. The series revolves around the personal and professional lives of several women living in Potomac, Maryland. Read on to know about the fight that broke out between Candiace Dillard and Ashley Darby's husbands.

Also Read | Monique Samuels & Candice Dillard Heated Confrontation Kicks Off 'RHOP' Season 5

Also Read | 'RHOP's' Ashley Darby Speaks About Postpartum Depression, Says Paediatrician Recognised It

Fight breaks out between Michael and Chris

According to a report by People, a fight broke out on the season 5 finale of The Real Housewives of Potomac, which aired on Sunday. The incident took place at a party hosted by Robyn Dixon, where Candiace's husband Chris and Ashley's husband Michael got into an argument. The drama that leads to the fight was when Karen entered the venue with her husband Ray, which shocked the other ladies as Karen had previously mentioned about her not being able to attend because her flight back home was delayed. Candiace decided to confront Karen about why she invited both her and Monique early to her wig shift party, wanting them to confront each other. Karen replied that she only wants them to remain a group and that Monique is trying to fix things about her to which Candiace yelled about how Monique has been lying on social media and doesn't seem remorseful at all.

Real Housewives Of Potomac's Latest Episode: Monique Drags Candiace Across The Table

All this while, Ashley's husband Michael was listening to the conversation from the bar and went over to Candiace's husband Chris and told him that he needs to 'control his wife'. This did not go down well with Chris and he asked him to back off. This resulted in the fight and a few moments later, Chris could be seen pushing Michael away. Both the men got into a physical fight, which is when Candiace and Ashley rushed towards them and tried to stop it. Security later intervened, prompting Chris and Candiace to make their way out of the event. Karen and Greg also decided it was time to exit the party after the fight, following Chris and Candiace's exit. And despite Karen giving Candiace a warm hug and telling her that everything is going to be okay, the former pageant queen said she could no longer trust Karen.

Also Read | What Happened To Tamra On The Real Housewives Of Orange County?

Ashley and Michael continued to argue amongst themselves as the businessman appeared to get into another fight, this time with the show's crew. Security and crew members could be seen trying to control Michael as Ashley yelled at her husband. Michael made his way outside the venue as Ashley stayed in the party alongside Gizelle.

Image Credits: Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard Official Instagram Accounts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.