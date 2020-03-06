'Angrezi Medium' Director Homi Adjania Discusses His New Hotstar Special Series

Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium is all set to hit theatres across India on March 13, 2020. The director of Angrezi Medium, Homi Adjania, has now revealed that he is also working on another project, titled Saas Bahu Aur Cocaine. This new project will be a Hotstar Specials series that will tell the story of a group of gutsy women who start their own drug cartel in their backyard, completely hiding their illegal operation from their husbands and family. Homi Adjania recently discussed this new show in an interview with a news agency.

Angrezi Medium director Homi Adjania talks about his next project

In a recent interview with a news agency, Homi Adjania stated that he wanted to make a story about a bunch of women who were living in a downtrodden family. However, they were far more evolved than the rest of their society and would start a drug cartel to better their lives. Homi Adjania added that even the men in the family, who were working abroad, would not know what they were doing as they would only visit during Holi and Diwali.

The Angrezi Medium director further elaborated on the plot of Saas Bahu Aur Cocaine. He said that the women were running a small embroidery business, but it was actually a front for their cocaine business which was the biggest in all of South Asia. Homi Adjania added that the women were living in a crumbling haveli in Kutch and they had everything at their disposal, as they earned loads of cash through their illicit business.

Homi Adjania also revealed why he wanted the show to be on Hotstar, a digital platform. He stated that he had always had creative liberties in his movies, but then he would have to lock horns with the censors. The Angrezi Medium director added that just because there was no censorship on the net, he did not think that was a good reason to go nuts. However, he stated that if showing something extreme was relevant to the plot, then he would not hesitate to cross the boundaries and would fully exploit the benefits of digital streaming.

