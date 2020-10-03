'Mirzapur 2' Actor Harshita Gaur Shares Haunting Memories Of Visiting Mirzapur As A Child

Sadda Haq actor Harshita Gaur is all set to once again star in one of the much-acclaimed series, Mirzapur season 2, which will stream on Amazon Prime. The actor will reprise the role of a central character, Dimpy Pandit, in the action crime thriller series. Recently, Harshita Gaur went on to reveal about her hometown where she said that she “would have been killed on sight”.

According to Harshita Gaur’s spokesperson, the actor said that when she speaks about Mirzapur, it makes her nostalgic as she had spent a considerable amount of her time there. She added, “My naanaji and his younger brother were settled in Mirzapur. My naana eventually settled in Amritsar, but we used to visit our cousins in Mirzapur during summer holidays as a kid and I have actually seen guns and pistols in that home.”

Further narrating the story, she says, “I was in fifth or sixth grade when I would visit the city and women used to be in ghoonghat till their waists. Only a few years back I got to know that my naani was actually fighting a case for long due to some illegal land grabbing and in fact, our family and nani was advised not to go to Mirzapur or Wasliganj because of the threat of being killed on sight.”

Harshita also revealed, “When I was offered the series, it took me back to some childhood memories in a way my family has suffered and seen that part within the family...like getting threats from an extended family.”

She added, “Even when I heard the narration and read the script, I had my childhood memories play out like a showreel as it wasn’t new to me, as years back if I was probably spotted in that city I would have been killed on sight.” Hence, the actor said that she resonates with the facts that things like this do happen.

About the show

The makers of Mirzapur Season 2 revealed its release date in August. The action thriller series will mark its return to the Amazon Prime on October 23, 2020. The series will feature actors like Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Manu Rishi Chadha, Shweta Tripathi, Harshita Gaur, Rasika Dugal, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Isha Talwar, Vijay Varma, Amit Sial, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Rajesh Tailang in pivotal roles.

