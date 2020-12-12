Anna Paquin Squashes 'True Blood Reboot' Rumours In A Fun Way, Here's Her Tweet

Canadian-New Zealand actress Anna Paquin recently took to Twitter squash the rumours about a True Blood Reboot. The actor responded to an article that had mentioned that the reboot was on its way and Anna jokingly responded that it was not true. Take a look at her tweet and read more about the show:

Anna Paquin in 'True Blood'?

Recently, rumours that HBO’s True Blood was in the early stages of production had begun to surface. The lead actor of the show - Anna Paquin recently addressed them. Take a look:

Well, this is the first I'm hearing about this. https://t.co/aiNIKfnuyR — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) December 9, 2020

True Blood is an American fantasy- horror that is produced and created by Alan Ball and is based on The Southern Vampire Mysteries. True Blood Cast is seen as - Anna Paquin as Sookie Stackhouse, Stephen Moyer as Bill Compton and Sam Trammell as Sam. The series premiered on September 7, 2008, and concluded on August 24, 2014, after 7 seasons.

Many fans and celebs responded to Anna's tweet. Denis O’Hare, the actor who played Russell Edgington on 'True Blood', responded to Anna’s tweet saying he also did not know about any True Blood Revival. Take a look:

Me too... — Denis O'Hare (@denisohare) December 10, 2020

Most fans added that if a reboot was actually happening, they would not want to see it. Other fans added that they would love to see the original cast but as that’s impossible, the reboot must not happen. Most fans were united on the stand of the reboot not taking place. Take a look at what fans had to say:

No desire to watch. Original cast was too good to recast. I won’t watch. — Ruff Desperado🤷🏻‍♀️ (@Nerdwife93) December 10, 2020

It’s impossible to improve on. Maybe a prequel from the vamps’ POV before they came out to humans? — John Gentile (@john_gentile) December 10, 2020

Ugh!!! It better be a sequel and not a reboot! I can’t imagine anything pissing off Bill more than resurrecting him! It would be great!! — FarBeyondTheStars 🖖🏻🏳️‍🌈🇨🇦 #StarfleetAsHell (@DS9FBTS) December 9, 2020

Will the ending be better? I feel killing off Bill after he became some vampire god thing (which was a dumb plotline btw) and all the holes in the end that didn't tie anything together made the ending horrendous. — Andrew William Ryan (@MartianAndy) December 9, 2020

In terms of her recent work, Anna was last seen in The Irishman (2019). The film was directed and produced by Martin Scorsese and written by Steven Zaillian. It cast Robert De Niro as Frank Sheeran, Al Pacino as Jimmy Hoffa, Joe Pesci as Russell Bufalino, Ray Romano as Bill Bufalino, Bobby Cannavale as Skinny Razor and Anna Paquin as Older Peggy Sheeran. The movie was very loved by fans received high praises from critics as well. The movie also topped charts in Netflix Top 10 movies list when it released.

