Ariana Grande Drops The Trailer Of Her Upcoming Netflix Documentary 'Excuse Me I Love You'

Ariana Grande's Sweetener tour and its behind the scenes will be hitting the screens soon as the singer is all set to release a Netflix documentary that covers her tour from last year. Ariana Grande just released the trailer of the upcoming concert documentary, titled Excuse Me I Love You. The film is set to be released exclusively through Netflix on December 21. Read on to know more about the singer's documentary and what to expect of it.

Ariana Grande's Netflix documentary, Excuse Me I Love You

According to a report by Seventeen, Ariana Grande just released the trailer for her upcoming concert documentary titled Excuse Me I Love You. The film not only shows Ariana as she performs in London but also gives fans behind the scenes look at the making of it. From making videos on her phone to getting lost in giant arenas and getting ready for her performance, the singer is putting it all out there for everyone to see. The trailer also shows Grande shedding a tear backstage while talking to her dancers. You can see the trailer of the documentary here.

The trailer begins with shots of a camera following Ariana around the backstage of a concert venue that is then cut to show scenes from the arena outside, with thousands of fans screaming in anticipation of the singer's arrival. The trailer shows clips of her stage performances, close-ups of dancers, audiences going berserk, and Grande is also seen crying and discussing the effects of the show while being surrounded by her dance team. After a few clips of her performance, it cuts back to Ariana being backstage and she laughs while saying, 'I think I just swallowed a tear', much to the amusement of her co-dancers.

The film will exclusively stream on Netflix from December 21, 2020. Along with the trailer, Netflix also released the official synopsis of the film to give fans a bigger look as to what they can expect. The synopsis states that the Netflix documentary film Excuse Me I Love You follows the Grammy-winning, multi-platinum singer-songwriter around the globe on her sold-out 2019 Sweetener World Tour, capturing the spectacular performances of the hits that have burned up the charts, as well as exclusive, never-before-seen footage of the internationally-beloved superstar at home and on the road with her dancers and band.

