Anna The Bachelor: Get To Know The Latest Contestant Who's Making Heads Turn

It's quite hard to believe that The Bachelor is only four episodes in as opposed to the magnitude of drama the viewers are being treated with. This week, five more contestants joined The Bachelor troop, one of who made everybody's heads turn due to her uncanny resemblance to former bachelorette Hannah Brown. Since she was in the background for most of the episode, here is some information to get warm to the newest beauty in town, Anna Redman.

Who is Anna the Bachelor?

In this week's episode, fans and contestants likewise were surprised with the entry of five more ladies. Along with that, a big escort scandal, something that Anna the Bachelor knows details of, was pitted against Brittany, possibly hinting at a serious drama between the two in the upcoming episode.

So far, fans have seen a rather peculiar side of the blonde beauty as she managed to create a rift right as she dived into the show. But is there more to her than the drama? Let's take a look at Anna Redman's Instagram.

The beauty has already gained 34k followers on Instagram, with loaded comments from fans of the show comparing her to Hannah Brown. Anna's Bachelor bio reads - "She's a small-town girl, living the big city life. She was born and raised in a tiny town in Minnesota, and at an early age, her parents nicknamed her Hollywood, thanks to her affinity for chic scarves and oversized sunglasses." Anna has experienced the best of both worlds, as she took off for her journey from Minnesota to Chicago.

Apart from being a part of the famous show, Anna Redman is a professional writer. In her Bachelor's bio, she listed her occupation as "copywriter" and said that she wants to achieve bigger goals in the profession, writing screenplays for Hallmark movies being one of them.

Anna is a Gemini, which doesn't come as much of a surprise given her adventurous personality. Did you know that the beauty once convinced a pilot to let her fly the plane over Minnesota for 15 minutes? And staying true to her sun sign, she revealed that she's looking for a man who can match her intellect but would always want to keep life fun. She is also extremely passionate about puzzles and wants someone who can keep up with that.

Talking more about her ideal type, it was revealed in her bio that she wants a guy who's willing to be vulnerable with her. Someone who will take her as the open book that she is — the good, the bad and the ugly. Someone who wants to have a family as much as she does, and who should have no problem being open and honest in communication.

