Does Sarah Come Back On 'The Bachelor'? Find Out Why The Contestant Left Mid Season

Episode 3 of Matt James’ The Bachelor season was one of the most dramatic ones so far. Sarah Trott, who appeared to be a front runner after the previous episode, got embroiled in a lot of unexpected drama with her fellow contestants, which ended up in her deciding to leave the show mid-season despite getting a rose from Matt. During Matt’s first one-on-one date with Sarah, fans saw that the pair had a great connection, hence, many were left shocked after the previous episode. Read on to find out, “Does Sarah return on The Bachelor?”

Sarah and her issues with other women

Sarah Trott happened to be in bad terms with other women since she fainted at the rose ceremony in episode 2. At first, many women emerged supportive of her, but it turned out nothing was medically wrong. Hence, many began to wonder if she had fainted only to grab Matt’s attention.

As episode 3 of The Bachelor peaked, on the group date the women were asked to write steamy stories about fantasies they had about James. As every woman came up to the stage and began narrating her imaginary erotic stories with Matt, Sarah grew visibly upset. She later told to the camera, “I was on such a high after our one on one date, and it’s such a wake up call and reminder that he has these relationships with other women.” She then said, “I knew he’d be dating other women and there was potential of seeing him being romantic and intimate with other women, but I just didn’t know it was going to be this hard.”

Later Sarah made the blunder of interrupting a group date and the women turned against her instantly. Over the next few days, Trott largely stayed in her room to avoid the other women. However, when she did come out, some of the women, including Victoria Larson, gave her a hard time and told her that they did not forgive her.

When does Sarah leave The Bachelor?

At the end of episode 3, Trott sadly decided to leave the show. In her heartbreaking conversation with Katie Thurston, Trott revealed that not only had the women been mean to her but she was also worried about her father. She ultimately decided to leave, bidding Matt an emotional adieu.

Does Sarah come back on The Bachelor?

Matt tried his level best to convince her to stay, but Sarah had already made up her mind. Matt finally told Sarah that he would continue to think about her because he felt that their connection was very strong. Although some fans are hoping that Trott will return on the show, it doesn’t look likely as she documented her return home with an Insta post on Nov 23. She captioned the selfie with, “Honeyy I’m home.”

Sarah’s journey on The Bachelor

From the beginning of this season, Sarah Trott had shared some intimate details about her family and personal life with the fans. In her intro on the ABC website, the 24-year-old journalist revealed that her father has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). She also revealed that she had left her career in journalism to be able to take care of her father.

On her one on one date with James, she shared more intimate details about her family. James later said, “I could tell that Sarah was struggling with something. She’s slow getting started, but I need her to be open and vulnerable.” James also told her, “I can’t think of a more selfless act. And the fact that she should be home with her pops right now, with her family, and she’s here with me having dinner — I don’t even know what to say. It’s an honor.”

