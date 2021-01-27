Victoria The Bachelor Was Arrested? Contestant Speaks Out About Her Mugshot Pictures

The Bachelor contestant Victoria Larson appeared Tuesday morning on Good Morning America to confirm some shocking news. The self-proclaimed queen has been receiving plenty of hate because of her bully-like behaviour. But will the appalling revelation of her past make fans sympathize with her this time around?

Did Victoria the Bachelor get arrested? Victoria The Bachelor's mugshot picture and explanation

Earlier this week, Victoria the Bachelor's mugshot pictures were surfacing the Internet. Apparently, Victoria's past was a lot less queenly as it was revealed that she was arrested in 2012 for attempting to shoplift food and makeup worth $250 from a market in Florida. As a result, she was ordered to six months of probation. The scene was also captured in security footage as described by People, where she was clearly seen placing about 25 items into a reusable shopping bag inside her shopping cart and then proceeding to leave without paying from self-checkout. Shortly after her mugshot picture circulated, Victoria took to Instagram in her now-deleted cryptic post where she quoted a Bible verse in her caption that read, "Every saint has a past & every sinner has a future. John 8:7”.

Victoria had been called to Good Morning America on Tuesday to confirm the same. What was shocking was that Victoria was unabashed about her past and said that it, in fact, felt liberating to finally have been exposed. She even said that now she can openly tell her future husband to look her up on Google because she has no secrets to hide anymore.

Victoria has been under fire for many incidences in the show. She explained in her interview that she was not as mean as she was perceived to be on The Bachelor. She further said that she had anticipated being well received and being a fan favourite but instead received many death threats and hate mails, which she was least prepared for. Nonetheless, the bachelor contestant admitted that her performance on the show was all in good fun and even concluded her interview with a sincere apology, saying that she will be better and hold herself accountable as and when in the future. The Bachelor returns on Monday 6:30 am IST.

