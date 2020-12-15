Milind Soman Describes Fight Against 'inequality In Kingdom' As Boris In 'Pauraspur'

Actor and fitness freak Milind Soman who is waiting for the release of his upcoming web show Paurashpur, shared a post on social media while describing his character. The actor will be seen playing the role of Boris who fights for gender equality in the series while sporting a gold nose pin, jewelry as well as a bindi while his face is smeared with vermilion.

Milind Soman talks about his character in Paurashpur

Milind shared a video that showed him in his character as Boris who finds him superior to the king and the kingdom. In the video, he says, “I am more than the king and the people under him. I am like a free bird and there is nothing in this bord that can capture my free spirit.” While captioning the post, he wrote, “Boris has faced inequality in the kingdom all his life but he is determined to change his fate and lead the ultimate revolution. What new struggles will come his way as he prepares to fight for his rights and the rights of the oppressed?#Paurashpur, releasing on 29th Dec on @altbalaji & @zee5shows.”

Milind’s wife Ankita was the first one to comment under the post and wrote, “You are incredible my love.” Earlier, the makers released the teaser of the series that showed the fights of the characters against the odds prevailing in the society as it tackles misogyny and sexism. The short clip features opulent sets, blood-drenched swords, love, lust, and glaring gender inequality. In the series, the senior actor plays the role of a misogynistic ruler of Paurashpur where women are objectified for desire and treated like a man's property. Women of Paurashpur have no freedom and aren't allowed to deny any demand made by the men in the kingdom.

Apart from Annu Kapoor, actress Shilpa Shinde shines from the rest as the Queen Meerawati. Her wisdom makes Paurashpur stand as a powerful empire. Fitness enthusiast and actor Milind Soman plays the role of Boris, a transgender, who questions the inequality of men and women in the kingdom. Apart from the actors mentioned above, the powerful teaser also shows a glimpse of other star casts including Shaheer Sheikh as Veer Singh, Anant Joshi as Prince Aaditya, Poulomi Das as Kala, and Sahil Salathia is Bhanu.

