Anushka Sharma Shares Clip From 'Bulbbul', Says 'Not All Fairy Tales Are Fantasy'

After Pataal Lok, Anushka Sharma is all set to bring to screens a supernatural horror film. The actor took to her Instagram account and shared a clip from the series which is directed by Anvita Dutt. The movie premiers on Netflix India on June 24. 2020.

Bulbbul video

Anushka Sharma has been sharing many glimpses from the movie as well as behind-the-scenes videos on her Instagram account. In her latest post, one can see how people of a certain village are trying to guess who is responsible for certain mysterious death. There are violence, supernatural elements, and mysterious creatures in the clip.

Anushka Sharma captioned the post saying:

Not all fairytales are fantasy. Some speak their own truth. #Bulbbul

Details about the film

The movie is produced by Anushka Sharma and Krunesh Sharma. The cast of the film includes Avinash Tiwary, Tripti Dimri, Paoli Dam, Rahul Bose, and Parambrata Chattopadhyay. The movie portrays the story of a man who comes back home to find that his brother's child bride has grown to a beautiful young lady in their ancestral village. Further, he encounters certain mysterious activities taking place in the village, where a person is murdered.

The trailer of Bulbbul

The trailer of the movie Bulbbul was released on June 19, 2020. The trailer shows how two children are sitting in a hand-cart together when the boy asks the girl about the demon-woman and whether she wants to hear the story of her. He then starts describing this demon-woman and the trailer slowly starts showing various visuals of the same. The trailer looks vastly intriguing and sets up a terrifying background for the movie. Here is the trailer of the movie Bulbbul.

Bulbbul release date

On her Instagram post, Anushka Sharma further announced the premiere date of the movie. She wrote that the film will release on June 24th on Netflix. Anushka had previously released motion posts of the film, which had intrigued the fans. Anushka Sharma has successfully created a buzz about her upcoming film and has made the 'chudail' in the film an interesting character.

A few days ago, Anushka Sharma had given a shoutout to the Bulbbul Team. She had also shared eerie & intriguing movie stills. The poster shows the demon-woman or 'chudail' skipping through the trees in a forest, high in the air.

