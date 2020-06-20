Anushka Sharma Gives Shoutout To 'Bulbbul' Team; Shares Eerie & Intriguing Movie Stills

Anushka Sharma's produced movie Bulbbul is all set to release on Netflix. The movie is a supernatural horror film which is directed by Anvita Dutt. Anushka recently took to her Instagram to share some amazing visuals from the movie, to increase the anticipation and excitement of the movie.

Bulbbul behind the scenes

Anushka Sharma uploaded four pictures take from the movie and on the sets of Bulbbul. The first picture is of the little Bengali bride sitting on a decorated bed. The second picture shows the little bride in conversation with her groom. There is a glimpse of the 'chudail' in the third pictures, as she walks through a forest filled with orange light. The fourth picture is of actor Paoli Dam lying on the bed with a worried expression on the face.

Shoutout to the guys behind the scenes and the ones in it, for bringing Bulbbul to life.

The movie is produced by Anushka Sharma along with Krunesh Sharma. Bulbbul's cast includes Avinash Tiwary, Tripti Dimri, Paoli Dam, Rahul Bose, and Parambrata Chattopadhyay. The movie traces the story of a man who comes back home to find that his brother's child bride has grown to a beautiful young lady in their ancestral village.

The trailer of Bulbbul

The trailer of the movie Bulbbul was released on June 19, 2020. The trailer shows how two children are sitting in a hand-cart together when the boy asks the girl about the demon-woman and whether she wants to hear the story of her. He then starts describing this demon-woman and the trailer slowly starts showing various visuals of the same. The trailer looks vastly intriguing and sets up a terrifying background for the movie. Here is the trailer of the movie Bulbbul:

Bulbbul release date

The movie Bulbbul will be releasing on the OTT platform Netflix on June 24. The motion poster of the movie was shared by Anushka a few days ago. The poster shows the demon-woman or 'chudail' skipping through the trees in a forest, high in the air. She has long curly hair and feet facing the opposite way. There is a bright red moon on the sky that provides an eerie backdrop to the poster. In the caption of the post, Anushka wrote:

Here's your first look at #Bulbbul, a fantastic tale about self-discovery, and justice, wrapped in lore, mystery and intrigue, coming soon on Netflix.

