'Bulbbul' Trailer Shared By Anushka Sharma, Promises A Dark Supernatural Period Drama

Anushka Sharma just dropped the trailer for her upcoming Netflix movie, Bulbbul. Bulbbul will be a supernatural horror period film set in a rural Indian village. The trailer for the film was shared online by Anushka Sharma and Netflix India's official Youtube Channel.

Above is the trailer for Bulbbul that was shared online by Netflix India. The video description for the trailer reveals that the movie is set in late 19th Century Bengal. The story of Bulbbul is based on the rural legend of the chudail, a witch. As soon as the trailer begins, two children start talking about the witch who lives in the trees and has backwards feet.

One of the kids is then revealed to be Bulbbul, a young child bride who is married off to a powerful landlord. The scene then transitions to an adult Bulbbul, who is now the mistress of a gigantic rural mansion. The trailer gives some insight into Bulbbul's life and her desires, but a lot is still left unsaid. The trailer then showcases multiple men getting murdered by an unknown entity. The narrator questions whether this force is human or something unseen and supernatural.

Bulbbul's trailer promises a dark and morbid period thriller, full of intrigue and murder. However, much of the plot is still a mystery and there are no clearly visible supernatural elements in the trailer.

The movie stars Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, and Paoli Dam in the lead roles. Bulbul is produced by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Sharma's Clean Slate Films, which was also the production house being Amazon Prime's Paatal Lok.

The movie is directed and written by Anvita Dutt, and is set to release on June 24, 2020. In a statement to a news portal, Anushka Sharma said that she wanted to produce Bulbul from the moment she heard its script. She added that it was a fascinating, captivating, and cinematic story dipped in folklore which she instantly fell in love with. Anushka Sharma also praised Anvita Dutt's storytelling, calling it extremely unique and 'clutter-breaking'.

[Promo from Anushka Sharma Instagram]

