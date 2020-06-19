Bulbbul Trailer Out: Anushka Sharma & Anvita Dutt Spill Spooky Secrets From Bulbbul's Set

Earlier today, Bulbbul trailer released on YouTube. The Netflix movie is the third fourth production by Anushka Sharma after NH10, Pari and Pataal Lok. In another video released on YouTube, Anushka Sharma, Karnesh Sharm, and director, Anvita Dutt spilt the beans on the spooky incidents that happened during the shooting of Bulbbul.

Anvita Dutt reveals spooky stories from the sets of Bulbbul

Almost three minutes 32 seconds into the video, Karnesh Sharma suggested Anvita Dutt reveal the spooky incidents they countered on the sets of Bulbbul. Anvita then narrated that while shooting for the supernatural portion in the forest, there was a tree that she named "the hero tree". On the first day of the shoot, she had asked the crew to wash off the rangoli made under that tree.

However, just as they were about to do so, Anvita said that a villager came rushing towards them and said that a witch resided in the forest. The villagers also revealed that the tree belonged to her. Once a year, on a particularly auspicious day, they perform puja there. Apparently, just the day before Anvita had arrived to lock the location for a test shoot of Bulbbul, the villagers had performed the puja for the witch. She also said that whenever the leaves rustled on the tree, everybody including the actors looked at the tree frightened not minding that the cameras were still rolling.

Bulbbul is a crime thriller (words by Anvita Dutt) which is almost like a "fairytale" in the old sense of the term. The plot is based on a Zamindari family in pre-independent Bengal. Folklores and legends on witches and ghosts were abundant and one such supernatural creature haunted the house of the Zamindar family. Written and directed by Anvita Dutt, the movie casts Rahul Bose, Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Parambrata Chatterjee, and Paoli Dam in important roles. Bulbbul will release on June 24, 2020.

The trailer of Bulbbul begins with two children riding a palanquin. One narrates the story of a witch to the other. Visuals follow the narration showing the supernatural part of the movie. However, the trailer also gives a glimpse of social evils like child marriage that was prevalent in those times. Framed with an edgy narrative, Bulbbul trailer focuses on the mysterious and the forbidden.

Watch Bulbbul trailer here:

