Anya Taylor-Joy Opens Up On The Possibility Of 'The Queen's Gambit' Season 2

After making a name for herself by starring in box office hits like Split and Glass, Anya Taylor-Joy found worldwide fame with the globally successful miniseries The Queen's Gambit. In a recent interview, Anya Taylor-Joy spoke about how she would love to play the role of the chess prodigy once again. She also did not deny the possibility of the show being renewed for a second season. Find out more details about this story below.

Anya Taylor-Joy speaks on the possibility of The Queen’s Gambit Season 2

Netflix got a smash hit in its hands when the show, The Queen’s Gambit premiered in October 2020. The Anya Taylor-Joy focuses on a fictional female chess prodigy who goes on to challenge several world-class chess players. According to Netflix, The Queen’s Gambit became the most-watched scripted limited series on the OTT platform’s viewing history till date. Furthermore, Netflix also revealed that 62 million subscribers watched the show in the first 28 days of its premiere.

After such a stunning performance, Anya Taylor-Joy, recently in an interview with Deadline, spoke about the future of the show. Anya said that it feels surreal and very wonderful to hear that the audience wants a second season of the show. She revealed that The Queen’s Gambit was a limited series from the beginning, hence she and the team never thought or discussed a second season.

But even though there was no discussion about The Queen’s Gambit Season 2, Anya Taylor-Joy said that one should never say never in Hollywood. In this interview, she even suggested The Queen’s Gambit plot for season 2. Anya suggested that she would be interested to see Beth as a mother. Joy added that Beth is sober now and hence aware of the inner demons that often pull her down.

For now, Netflix or The Queen’s Gambit is yet to announce a second season of the show. But, it will be interesting to see Beth taking on new adventures or maybe even follow the storyline suggested by Anya Taylor-Joy. The Queen's Gambit star will next be seen as Gina in Peaky Blinders Season 6. The final season shooting recently began after getting delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

