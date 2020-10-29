The Queen’s Gambit's Cast Net Worth Soars As High As The Chess Prodigy In The Series

The Queen’s Gambit is a drama miniseries which lingers on the topic of addiction and passion for a sport. The series is directed by Scott Frank and stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Bill Camp, Moses Ingram and Isla Johnston in key roles. Here is information about the Queen's Gambit cast's net worth, read on.

The Queen's Gambit cast's net worth

Anya Taylor-Joy's net worth

According to Modelfact.com, Anya Taylor-Joy’s net worth is estimated to be a whopping sum of $1 million as of 2019. Anya started her career in films and television series in the year 2014 with Vampire Academy and the same year, she worked in Endeavour and Viking Quest. The actor has also been seen in movies like Morgan, Emma, Atlantis, Peaky Blinders and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. She is also seen in various ad commercials and brand endorsements.

Harry Melling’s net worth

According to Celebritynetworth.com, the actor’s net worth is $ 2 million. Harry Melling started his career in the year 2001 with the Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and the following series in which he portrayed the character of Dudley Dursley. He went on to do films like The Lost City of Z, Waiting for the Barbarians and The Devil All The Time. He has also been featured in television series like Just William, His Dark Materials, The Musketeers and Garrow’s Law.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster's net worth

Thomas Brodie-Sangster has been featured in movies like Love Actually, Nanny McPhee, Maze Runner series and Hideaways. The actor has also been seen in Game Of Thrones as Jojen Reed, who was a recurring character in the show. According to Celebritynetworth.com, the actor’s net worth is $ 2 million.

Marielle Heller's net worth

Marielle Heller has portrayed the character of Alma Wheatley in the show The Queen’s Gambit. She has directed and written several Hollywood films and television series like The Diary of a Teenage Girl. The net worth of the actor is under observation and currently unavailable to quote.

About The Queen’s Gambit

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

