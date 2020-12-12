Anya Taylor-Joy Opens Up On 'The Queen's Gambit', Admits She "loves To Be Beth"

After the successful streaming of The Queen's Gambit on Netflix, Anya Taylor-Joy opened up about how much she loved to play the role of 'Beth' in the miniseries. Netflix released a video on its official YouTube channel, giving the viewers a chance to watch The Queen's Gambit review.

In the fifteen minute-long video, The Queen's Gambit cast is seen preparing for their roles behind the scenes, while Anya Taylor-Joy gives a detailed description of her experience working as Beth, a character with which she established a likeness like no other. Viewers can watch the seven episodes of The Queen's Gambit on Netflix with a nominal subscription fee. Here is the video explaining the role played by Anya Taylor-Joy in The Queen's Gambit.

The Queen's Gambit Review

After seeing Anya Taylor-Joy in The Queen's Gambit, viewers have formed the opinions on the miniseries suggestive of support towards feminism. The Queen's Gambit cast was shown in the behind-the-scenes clips, where the characters were seen appreciating the storyline and the plot's writing. Anya herself revealed that during the shooting of the show, she felt very connected to Beth's character on several grounds. “There was no real preparation for playing Beth,” the actor said. “The second I finished the book, she was there. I just had to set her loose when the time came.”

Fans' reactions to the Makers' review

The video uploaded by Netflix's official YouTube channel garnered a lot of appreciation from the watchers of the miniseries. "Anya Taylor-Joy played Beth FLAWLESSLY!" one of the fans opined. The other fans were very impressed with how the character of Beth was originally written. "This is how you write female protagonists," another follower of the series commented. According to them, "female protagonists can be strong and confident, but still feminine". They appreciated how Beth's character did not need to be like a tomboy to show strength. She also cared about her appearance, which made her character more relatable to the present day female audiences. They loved how she was not made to look perfect from all angles like most protagonists are shown, and they also appreciated the vulnerability and the struggles she had to go through and ultimately overcome.

The Queen's Gambit is claimed to be one of the best shows Netflix has ever released, as fans on the same video commented. The show is a miniseries and has only seven episodes. It is set in the early 1950s with a backdrop where most females were not seen playing chess or any particular sport.

