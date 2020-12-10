The Queen's Gambit Cast To Reunite With Co-creator Scott Frank For His Upcoming Venture?

The co-creator of the drama miniseries The Queen's Gambit, Scott Frank, hopes to reunite with the Netflix Original's team for his next, which is an adaptation of the Laughter in the Dark novel by Vladimir Nabokov. In his recent interview with hosts Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald on The Ringer's podcast The Watch, Frank discussed his upcoming venture and revealed his plans of roping in Anya Taylor-Joy and other cast members of The Queen's Gambit. The American director-screenwriter opened up about his longtime wish of adapting the novel for the screen and hopes to produce the upcoming film in Berlin.

Yet another Anya Taylor-Joy and Scott Frank's collaboration is on the cards?

On December 4, The Queen's Gambit co-creator Scott Frank was interviewed by Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald on their podcast wherein the filmmaker spilt the beans about his next project. After the Netflix miniseries, Frank's next is going to be a film, which is going to be an adaptation of late American-Russian novelist Vladimir Nabokov's 'Laughter in the Dark'. During his interaction with the show hosts, the 60-year-old revealed that he wishes to produce the film in Berlin and wants to reunite with Anya Taylor-Joy and other 'folks' of The Queen's Gambit as the star cast of his upcoming film.

He said, "I'm gonna do it with Anya. It's gonna be kind of a valentine to movies, I'm gonna do it as a film noir. And the book is more about art and paintings; I'm gonna make it more of a movie within a movie. Frank added, "It's a really nasty, wonderful little thriller. I hope to do it with all the folks I did Queen's Gambit".

For the unversed, Laughter in the Dark was published back in 1932 and Scott Frank described the novel as an "ironic novel of desire, deceit, and deception, a curious romance set in the film world of Berlin in the 1930s". However, it is not the only project that Frank has on its plate. On the podcast, he also spoke about his upcoming TV series which is based on 1941's The Maltese Falcon's character Sam Spade. He further revealed that the six-episode series will star Clive Owen in the titular role.

