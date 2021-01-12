Is Jacksepticeye In AOT: Know All About The Latest Meme On Jacksepticeye

Attack On Titan 2 is an action hack and slash video game, and a sequel to the first game Attack On Titan: Wings of Freedom, based off the second season of the anime series with the same name. The game is developed by Omega Force and published by Koei Tecmo. Is Jacksepticeye in Aot? Continue reading to find out.

Jacksepticeye in Attack on Titan

Memes are always going on in Social media like Twitter and also on subreddits. Same is the case with a recent meme on the popular YouTuber known as Jacksepticeye. He actually isn't in the game of Attack on Titans but a user in Reddit made an edit of an artwork which shows Jacsepticeye as a character from this ongoing anime. The Reddit user goes on to say that he has made an edit to the original artwork (by AOT animators) so Sean (Jacksepticeye's real name) is an official AOT character now.

Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle Upgrade Pack has the latest content for the tactical hunting action series based on the hit anime series Attack on Titan.

Includes the stories from seasons 1~3 of the anime Includes the latest stories, which are planned to be aired starting in April of 2019 (in Japan). With situations taken from the original manga, experience the story from the same point of view as the other characters.

Playable characters are now added Characters that played a major role in the 3rd season such as Kenny, Zeke, Nifa, Floch, and Caven join the battle.

The new equipment "Thunder Spear" has been added Thunder Spears are powerful weapons that can be used to get you out of even the direst situations. They are particularly effective against enemies that are tough to cut with a blade, such as the Armored Titan

The new equipment "Anti-personnel Omni-directional Mobility Gear" has been added While maintaining the thrill of Omni-directional mobility from previous titles, enjoy all-new action by shooting the enemy rather than using blades. Human versus human battles also unfold

A new mode "Territory Recovery Mode" is now added A mode in which you invite your favourite characters from the original story to join your regiment, and aim to reclaim the territory beyond the walls. It is possible to freely set teams with combinations of characters that would be unheard of in the original story Players increase the camaraderie among characters and enjoy conversation events that can only be experienced in the game.



