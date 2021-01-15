Attack On Titan Reveals Actual Story Behind Fall Of The Eldian Empire

Japanese series Attack On Titan has been entertaining its audience for more than 7 years now. The latest episode had become the talk of the town, according to Comic Book. The finale episode showed Eren Jaeger begin a battle and Willy Tybur revealing the truth about the Great Titan War. Read further to know the true origin of the war and what happened in the episode.

Attack on Titan reveals the true story behind the Eldian Empire's fall

In the latest episode of Attack on Titan, Eren Jaeger begins a war against Marley. The step taken by Eren shook all the fans. However, what shook them more was Willy Tybuer revealing who was behind the Eldian Empire's fall. He revealed how so many people found themselves behind the wall. According to the original story, the citizens of Marley thought that the great titan war was started by the warrior Helos. He bought in the rule of the Eldians driving back the Titan. However, the truth is that King Fritz who is said to be the head of the Eldian helped to drive the nation of Marley to the top.

In the series, other nations are terrified by the Titans and they feel that if someday the Titans take their walls down, they have the capability of destroying the entire humanity. Thus, Fritz used the power of the founding Titans and controlled the Colossal Titans. He trapped them within the wall and protected his people from their terror. However, at the beginning of the series, one of the Colossal Titans Bertholdt made a hole through the wall and kickstarting the war. The truth shook the fans as they have been thinking that Helos was responsible all this while till date.

In the end, Willy ended his speech by declaring a war against the island of Paradis. However, he was instantly killed in the wake of Eren which unleashed the full power of the Attack Titan. This kickstarted the war between the Survey Corps and the soldiers of Marley. The finale of the season is expected to be action-filled and fans are desperately waiting to see what happens next.

