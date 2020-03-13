'Apaharan' Season 2 Teased By Producer Ekta Kapoor On Instagram

The first season of Apaharan was immensely loved by various audience members and critics alike. The series received a token of appreciation from the audience as it became one of the most-watched web series ever in India. The show consisted of various twists and turns presented in a thriller backdrop. Ever since the first season of Apaharan released on ALTBalaji, fans have been eagerly waiting for the announcement or some details about Apaharan season 2. Now, the producer of the show, Ekta Kapoor, has shared some details about season 2 for Apaharan web series.

Ekta Kapoor on Apaharan season 2

Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram recently and posted the trailer for Apaharan's season one along with a fun caption. She expressed that a season 2 for Apaharan will definitely around the corner. She stated that the ALTBalaji's most-loved show needs to move into season 2 production soon. She also asked her fans to channelize their inner '70s Bachchan' giving a reference to Apaharan's season one. Check out her post below -

Ekta Kapoor owned ALTBalaji OTT platform has evidently managed to churn out quality content for their subscribers. ALTBalaji's recent web series release Mentalhood is being loved by fans all around. Now, with the news of Apaharan season two hitting production soon, it evidently looks like ALTBalaji will continue to bring in binge-worthy content for fans.

About Apaharan

Apaharan's season one released back in December 2018 and featured a total of 12 episodes. The series revolved the story of kidnapping which soon beings in grave consequences for the central characters. Apaharan featured Arunoday Singh in the lead role along with Mahie Gill, Monica Chaudhary and Nidhi Sigh in pivotal roles.

