Aparna From 'Indian Matchmaking': Here Is Everything You Need To Know About Her

Aparna Shewakramani has lately been in the news for her appearance on the latest Netflix reality show, Indian Matchmaking. She had been looking for a suitable match for herself through the matchmaker Sima Taparia. Aparna Shewakramani is a 34-year-old lawyer, searching for a career-driven man along with her mother. She has a peculiar taste in men and does not abide by the stereotypes set by society.

Who is Aparna Shewakramani?

Aparna Shewakramani is a lawyer, who is based in Houston in the USA. By nature, she is strong, ambitious, and feisty who is aware of what she is looking for, and does not wish to settle for anything less. She has certain demands from her better half, one of which is being career-driven.

A few of her demands that did not digest well with the audience including the one related to the sense of humour of the man. Aparna Shewakramani was of the opinion that she did not want someone with a good sense of humour as her taste is slightly different. She reportedly is not in love with her job and did not wish to go out with someone who is in the same profession either. She went out on several dates set up by Sima Taparia but only one of them worked in favour.

Aparna Shewakramani loves to travel around the world and is someone who is honest and upfront about what she feels. Her mother was reportedly forced into a marriage, which is why the mother-daughter duo is hunting for just the right one, based on various criteria. Sima Taparia even called Aparna Shewakramani a negative person at one point in the show, over her list of demands and needs but some people have been of the opinion that her take on a relationship is ideal and strong.

She also revealed on the show that she had once lost interest in a person as he did not know that Bolivia had salt beds, which, she said, is a factual ignorance.

The creator of the show, Smriti Mundhra had previously revealed on the reality show, Indian Matchmaking, that the team was instantly impressed with Aparna Shewakramani. She revealed in an interview with a leading daily that they met Aparna through a mutual friend who had posted about the show on their social media. Aparna Shewakramani responded to the post and sent in a casting tape. When the makers saw the tape, they instantly knew that there was something intriguing about her.

Smriti Mundhra said that Aparna Shewakramani was honest, self-aware, blunt, and straightforward, but sometimes she left the viewers confused with her take on certain things. According to Smriti Mundhra, Aparna Shewakramani did not cater to gender expectations. The creator also mentioned that Aparna did not care about looking charming, soft, or agreeable, the way other women did. She did not want to pretend just to find a spouse. In Smriti Mundhra’s words, Aparna is hilarious, which is why she was taken on the show.

Where is Aparna Shewakramani currently?

After various dates set by Sima Taparia, Aparna Shewakramani met Jay Wa from Atlanta who seemed to be a good match for her. The two got along pretty well as they have an ability to keep each other engaged through time. A number of people could be seen rooting for the couple as they also looked adorable together.

However, according to a report by an entertainment daily, the two have not been romantically involved for a while. Aparna Shewakramani had said in an interview with an online portal that she was 'still searching for the one' as she did not find what she was looking for, on the show. However, the two reality show stars have still been following each other on social media. On the work front, Aparna Shewakramani has been spending a lot of time travelling and exploring new places, as visible on her Instagram handle.

