'Cursed' Netflix cast: Katherine Langford And Other Actors And Their Character Details  

Netflix’s new fantasy fiction drama show titled Cursed released on the platform on July 17, 2020. This series is based on an illustrated novel of the same name written by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler. The Netflix version of the series Cursed features Australian actor Katherine Langford, Devon Terrell and several others.

The story of this series revolves around a teenage sorceress named Nimue who encounters a young boy named Arthur who is one a quest to find a powerful and ancient sword. Here is all you should know about Cursed Netflix cast.

Cursed Netflix cast

Katherine Langford

Katherine Langford is seen in the role of a sorceress named Nimue. She is the best know for her role as Hannah Baker forms another Netflix series titled 13 Reasons Why. She made her debut in Story of Miss Oxygen which was a video short and then went on to star in movies and series like Love, Simon, The Misguided, Knives Out and 13 Reasons Why.

It was also reported that the actor was the part of the MCU film Avengers Endgame but her scenes from the film did not make it to the final cut of the film. In the film, she was seen as the elder version of Tony Stark's daughter.

Devon Terrell

Devon Terrell is seen in the role of Arthur in this Netflix series. The actor is fairly new in the show business and has been seen in a couple of films and series. He made his debut in 2016s Codes of Conduct and then starred in shows like Barry, Ophelia, The Professor, and his latest adventure is the Cursed on Netflix.

Gustaf Skarsgård

Gustaf Skarsgård is seen in the role of Merlin in this series. He is 39-years-old and has been seen in several popular series and films over the years. But he is best known for his role as Floki from the History Channel series Vikings. He made his debut in 1989s show Täcknamn Coq Rouge and since then he was seen in 2003s Swedish drama film Evil and the 2010 American Survival film The Way Back. He was also seen in season 2 of the American science fiction series Westworld.

Daniel Sharman

Daniel Sharman is seen in the role of The Weeping Monk in all the 10 episodes of the show. Daniel has been in the show business for quite a long time. He made his debut in 2003s Judge John Deed and since then he has worked in series and films like The Nine Lives of Chloe King, Immortals, Teen Wolf, LFE, Fear the Walking Dead, and The Originals. After Cursed he will be seen in Good Morning It's the Cops.

Sebastian Armesto

Sebastian Armesto is seen in the role of King Uther Pendragon in this Netflix original. Born June 3, This British actor made his debut with the 1994 film A Feast at Midnight. After this he was seen in several TV series like Doctor Who, Ancient Rome: The Rise and Fall of an Empire, The Tudors, Broadchurch, and Apple Tree Yard. He also has worked in films like Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens, Coalition, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, and Copenhagen.

Other Cursed Netflix cast members

Lily Newmark as Pym

Shalom Brune-Franklin as Sister Igraine

Peter Mullan as Father Carden

Emily Coates as Sister Iris

Billy Jenkins as Squirrel

