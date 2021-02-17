Archie Panjabi Joins 'Snowpiecer' Season 3 Cast, All Set To Portray Asha In The Show

Blindspot fame Archie Panjabi is now all set to feature in the third season of TNT’s Snowpiercer. According to PTI, the details of her character has been kept under wraps but she will be seen essaying the role of Asha in the post-apocalyptic dystopian thriller. Snowpiercer was renewed for another season in the month of January. Now, the news of Archie Panjabi becoming the series’ regular member has made fans curious about its plot.

Created by Josh Friedman and Graemen Manson, this show is based on filmmaker Bong Joon-ho’s 2013 Korean film of the same name which was an adaptation of the 1982 French novel titled, Le Transperceneige penned by Jacques Lob. The plot of the show is set against the backdrop of seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland. Snowpiercer chronicles how the survivors of the planet, build a gigantic, perpetually moving train that circles the entire globe keeping them safe from the chilly weather. The series also questions class warfare and highlights social injustice and the politics of survival.

Snowpiercer season 3 cast

Apart from Archie Panjab, the season three will feature Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Mickey Sumner, Alison Wright, Rowan Blanchard and Sean Bean amongst others in pivotal roles. The series is bankrolled by Tomorrow Studios in collaboration with the CJ Entertainment, who also previously produced the film. Prior to the studio shutdowns that occurred due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the second season of the show was completed. Post filming the remaining portions of the show, in line with the COVID-19 guidelines, the season 2 of Snowpiercer was released in the month of January, this year.

All about Archie Panjabi

Talking about Archie Panjabi, she is best known for her role as Kalinda Sharma in the legal drama The Good Wife. Panjabi’s stint in the show has also earned her an Emmy Award. On the professional front, she recently appears in the NBC crime drama as Nas Kamal. She also played a pivotal role in HBO’s miniseries titled, I Know This Much is True alongside Avenger fame Mark Ruffalo. Now, Archie is all set to essay a whole new chapter as Asha in TNT’s Snowpiercer.

